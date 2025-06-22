Buying Guide: Women’s Trousers Under 400
Find stylish and comfortable trousers for women under ₹400 on Flipkart. Perfect for work or casual use, these trousers are affordable and suitable for everyday wardrobes without compromising on quality.
Trousers are an essential part of every woman’s wardrobe. They are suitable for work, college, or casual wear. This guide helps you find good quality women’s trousers under ₹400 on Flipkart. Whether you want a formal look or a relaxed fit, these trousers offer both comfort and style. Available in multiple fabrics and colors, they make dressing easier without going over budget. Check out these affordable options before your next purchase.
Valley Women Cotton Blend Trousers
Designed for comfort without compromising on style, these black cotton blend trousers from Valley are a dependable pick for casual as well as light formal occasions. The regular fit offers a flattering yet relaxed silhouette, making them great for daily wear, especially when you want a neat, polished look with minimal effort.
Key Features:
- Cotton blend fabric ensures breathability with a soft hand feel
- Regular fit sits well on most body types without feeling snug
- Classic black tone makes it easy to style with anything from shirts to kurtas
- Elasticated waistband ensures fuss-free dressing and all-day comfort
- May wrinkle slightly after long hours of sitting and require light pressing
Nucouths Women Cotton Blend Trousers
Add a splash of rich, earthy tone to your wardrobe with these maroon trousers from Nucouths. Crafted in a breathable cotton blend, the silhouette balances everyday wearability with a dash of statement color.
Key Features:
- Cotton blend material offers a comfortable, easygoing texture
- Deep maroon shade adds character without overwhelming your outfit
- Regular fit with straight cut keeps the look clean and structured
- Perfect for daily wear, casual outings, or travel
- Maroon fabric may slightly fade with repeated washes over time
A R J Fashion Polyester Trousers
Bold and vibrant, these multicolor trousers by A R J Fashion bring an instant touch of liveliness to any outfit. Designed in a relaxed fit with a polyester base, they offer easy movement and a flowy silhouette that's great for lounging, vacation days, or even styling as statement casualwear.
Key Features:
- Lightweight polyester allows for easy drape and relaxed flow
- Multicolor abstract print gives off a fun, playful energy
- Relaxed fit provides breathable comfort even in warmer weather
- Pairs effortlessly with solid or monotone tops and sandals
- Synthetic fabric may feel slightly warm during peak summer days
Dressberry Polyester Trousers
Fresh and feminine, these pink trousers from Dressberry add softness to your daily style. With a smooth polyester fabric and flattering regular fit, they’re easy to pair with both bright and muted tones. Ideal for office wear, brunch plans, or when you just want to dress up your casual day, they offer versatility while keeping the look elevated.
Key Features:
- Smooth polyester fabric that maintains its shape through the day
- Regular fit offers a clean, refined silhouette for most body types
- Soft pink color works well with whites, greys, and floral tops
- Perfect for smart-casual wear and semi-formal styling
- Fabric may require low heat ironing to avoid static or creasing
Trousers under ₹400 can still offer style, comfort, and quality. With Flipkart, you can find a range of trousers that fit your needs without spending too much. From office wear to lounge styles, there is something for everyone. Make sure to look at size charts and read reviews before buying. These budget trousers are a great addition to any practical wardrobe. Buy them now on Flipkart for daily use at a low price.
