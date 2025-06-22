Buying Guide: Women’s Trousers Under 400

Trousers are an essential part of every woman’s wardrobe. They are suitable for work, college, or casual wear. This guide helps you find good quality women’s trousers under ₹400 on Flipkart. Whether you want a formal look or a relaxed fit, these trousers offer both comfort and style. Available in multiple fabrics and colors, they make dressing easier without going over budget. Check out these affordable options before your next purchase.

Designed for comfort without compromising on style, these black cotton blend trousers from Valley are a dependable pick for casual as well as light formal occasions. The regular fit offers a flattering yet relaxed silhouette, making them great for daily wear, especially when you want a neat, polished look with minimal effort.

Key Features:

Cotton blend fabric ensures breathability with a soft hand feel

Regular fit sits well on most body types without feeling snug

Classic black tone makes it easy to style with anything from shirts to kurtas

Elasticated waistband ensures fuss-free dressing and all-day comfort

May wrinkle slightly after long hours of sitting and require light pressing

Add a splash of rich, earthy tone to your wardrobe with these maroon trousers from Nucouths. Crafted in a breathable cotton blend, the silhouette balances everyday wearability with a dash of statement color.

Key Features:

Cotton blend material offers a comfortable, easygoing texture

Deep maroon shade adds character without overwhelming your outfit

Regular fit with straight cut keeps the look clean and structured

Perfect for daily wear, casual outings, or travel

Maroon fabric may slightly fade with repeated washes over time

Bold and vibrant, these multicolor trousers by A R J Fashion bring an instant touch of liveliness to any outfit. Designed in a relaxed fit with a polyester base, they offer easy movement and a flowy silhouette that's great for lounging, vacation days, or even styling as statement casualwear.

Key Features:

Lightweight polyester allows for easy drape and relaxed flow

Multicolor abstract print gives off a fun, playful energy

Relaxed fit provides breathable comfort even in warmer weather

Pairs effortlessly with solid or monotone tops and sandals

Synthetic fabric may feel slightly warm during peak summer days

Fresh and feminine, these pink trousers from Dressberry add softness to your daily style. With a smooth polyester fabric and flattering regular fit, they’re easy to pair with both bright and muted tones. Ideal for office wear, brunch plans, or when you just want to dress up your casual day, they offer versatility while keeping the look elevated.

Key Features:

Smooth polyester fabric that maintains its shape through the day

Regular fit offers a clean, refined silhouette for most body types

Soft pink color works well with whites, greys, and floral tops

Perfect for smart-casual wear and semi-formal styling

Fabric may require low heat ironing to avoid static or creasing

Trousers under ₹400 can still offer style, comfort, and quality. With Flipkart, you can find a range of trousers that fit your needs without spending too much. From office wear to lounge styles, there is something for everyone. Make sure to look at size charts and read reviews before buying. These budget trousers are a great addition to any practical wardrobe. Buy them now on Flipkart for daily use at a low price.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.