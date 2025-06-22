Casual Shirts for Women Under ₹500 – Everyday Style Made Easy
Get stylish casual shirts for women under ₹500. From solid colors to prints, these shirts are ideal for everyday comfort and versatile styling.
Casual shirts under ₹500 are the perfect blend of comfort and trend for women who love easygoing fashion. These shirts come in a variety of prints, solids, and fabrics—perfect for college, outings, or daily errands. Whether you like structured collars or relaxed fits, you’ll find stylish options that flatter your frame on Flipkart. Pair them with jeans, shorts, or skirts for a relaxed look. These affordable staples are wardrobe must-haves for effortless dressing on a budget.
Glitter Fashion Printed Lapel Collar Shirt
Image Source: Flipkart.com
Glitter Fashion offers a stylish boxy-fit casual shirt with an eye-catching print that makes a bold statement. The lapel collar adds a hint of retro charm, while the relaxed silhouette ensures effortless comfort all day long. Pair it with denim shorts or jeans for a playful yet polished look.
Key features:
- Unique all-over print with a fashionable visual appeal
- Lapel collar enhances the shirt’s contemporary-retro fusion
- Boxy fit offers freedom of movement and breathability
- Soft fabric makes it ideal for warm-weather wear
- May require careful ironing to keep the structure crisp
FUNDAY FASHION Solid Spread Collar Shirt
Image Source: Flipkart.com
This solid shirt from FUNDAY FASHION brings a refined simplicity to everyday wear. Its regular fit and spread collar give it a neat and composed silhouette, making it suitable for both casual outings and semi-formal occasions. Easy to pair and timeless in style.
Key features:
- Solid hue provides endless pairing versatility
- Spread collar gives a classic, slightly formal look
- Regular fit allows for comfortable day-long wear
- Suitable for layering under jackets or cardigans
- Light tones may show wrinkles more prominently
EKASYA Graphic Print Lapel Collar Shirt
Image Source: Flipkart.com
The EKASYA shirt balances edge and ease with its bold graphic print and boxy fit. Crafted for comfort and urban flair, the lapel collar elevates the design, making it a great choice for day events, casual Fridays, or spontaneous outings.
Key features:
- Striking graphic print adds bold personality
- Lapel collar detail adds an elevated finish
- Boxy fit delivers breezy comfort and roominess
- Lightweight material perfect for travel or daywear
- May need gentle care to maintain print quality
J TURRITOPSIS Embroidered Mandarin Collar Shirt
Image Source: Flipkart.com
J TURRITOPSIS reimagines casual with this relaxed fit shirt featuring delicate embroidery and a mandarin collar. The tranquil design and subtle detailing make it ideal for those who prefer understated elegance. Style it with culottes or linen pants for an effortless ensemble.
Key features:
- Embroidered accents add artisanal, handcrafted appeal
- Mandarin collar gives a sleek, minimal neckline
- Relaxed fit ensures maximum ease and flexibility
- Works well for casual brunches or evening strolls
- Embroidery may require gentle hand washing for longevity
Revamp your daily wardrobe with budget-friendly casual shirts under ₹500. Lightweight, breathable, and stylish, they cater to both minimal and bold style preferences. Whether you're dressing for a casual Friday or heading to a coffee date, these shirts offer the right vibe. With options in cotton, rayon, and blends, comfort is always a priority on Flipkart. Find the right fit and feel good about your look—and your budget.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
