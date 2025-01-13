Celebrate the season of style and tradition with Myntra’s Right to Fashion Sale, running from 13th to 19th January. Under the theme "Celebrate India, Celebrate Fashion", Myntra brings you amazing discounts of 50% to 80% off on a wide range of fashion, including the timeless women’s sharara sets. Perfect for weddings, festivals, or special occasions, these sets feature elegant kurta designs, flowy sharara pants, and matching dupattas, often adorned with intricate embroidery, sequins, or zari work. Now is the perfect time to shop for these stylish and comfortable outfits at unbeatable prices. Don't miss the chance to add a touch of grace and festivity to your wardrobe during this limited-time sale!

1. HOUSE OF JAMOTI Striped A-Line Kurti with Sharara & Dupatta

The HOUSE OF JAMOTI Striped A-Line Kurti with Sharara & Dupatta offers a perfect blend of modern design and traditional charm. The kurti features a stylish A-line cut with bold striped patterns that create a flattering and comfortable silhouette. Paired with wide-legged sharara pants, the outfit provides both grace and ease of movement. The matching dupatta adds an elegant finish to the ensemble, making it a perfect choice for casual, festive, or semi-formal occasions. The entire set is crafted from soft, breathable fabric that ensures comfort without compromising on style.

Key Features:

A-Line Cut: Offers a flattering, flowy silhouette that is both comfortable and stylish.

Striped Design: Bold, contemporary stripes add a modern touch to the traditional kurti.

Striped Design May Not Suit All Preferences: Stripes may not appeal to everyone, especially those preferring solid colors or minimalist designs.

Fit May Be Loose for Some: The A-line cut may not be flattering on all body types, especially those preferring more tailored fits.

2. Vishudh Ethnic Motifs Printed Regular Sequinned Pure Cotton Kurti with Sharara & Dupatta

The Vishudh Ethnic Motifs Printed Regular Sequinned Pure Cotton Kurti with Sharara & Dupattaoffers a perfect mix of traditional embroidery and modern style. The pure cotton kurti features ethnic motifs and sequinned details that add a festive shimmer. Paired with wide-legged sharara pants and a complementary dupatta, this ensemble is ideal for weddings, festivals, and other special occasions.

Key Features:

Pure Cotton Fabric: Soft and breathable, offering comfort for long wear.

Ethnic Motifs & Sequins: Delicate embroidery and sequins for a festive and elegant look.

Sequins Can Be Delicate: Sequins may be prone to fading or falling off with rough handling or washing.

Fit May Be Slightly Loose: The regular fit may not provide a snug, tailored look for those who prefer more fitted garments.

3. House of Pataudi Sequence Embroidered Kurta with Sharara & Dupatta

The House of Pataudi Sequence Embroidered Kurta with Sharara & Dupatta is an elegant and luxurious ethnic ensemble. Featuring intricate sequence embroidery, the kurta adds a shimmering, glamorous touch to the outfit. Paired with wide-legged sharara pants and a dupatta, this set exudes elegance, making it perfect for weddings, parties, and other special occasions.

Key Features:

Sequence Embroidery: Adds a glamorous shimmer to the outfit, making it perfect for festive occasions.

Luxurious Fabric: High-quality fabric ensures comfort and a premium look.

Price Point: As a luxury item, this set may be priced higher compared to more basic ethnic wear.

Sequence Embroidery May Get Damaged: The delicate sequence work can easily be damaged or lose its luster with frequent washing or rough handling.

4. Flaher Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Georgette Sleeveless Straight Kurti with Sharara & Dupatta

The Flaher Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Georgette Sleeveless Straight Kurti with Sharara & Dupattaoffers a sophisticated and contemporary take on traditional ethnic wear. The georgette fabric provides a light, airy feel, while the ethnic motifs embroidery adds intricate detailing to the kurti. The sleeveless design and straight cut offer a modern, flattering silhouette. Paired with wide-legged sharara pants and a matching dupatta, this set is perfect for both festive and semi-formal occasions.

Key Features:

Georgette Fabric: Lightweight and breathable, with a graceful drape.

Ethnic Motifs Embroidery: Intricate embroidery that enhances the kurti with a traditional touch.

Sleeveless Design May Not Suit All Preferences: Some may prefer sleeves for added comfort or coverage.

Georgette Fabric May Require Special Care: Georgette is delicate and may need more careful washing and handling to prevent damage.

