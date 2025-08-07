Celebrate Simplicity: 4 Stylish Men’s Kurtas During Flipkart Freedom Sale

Searching to relocate ethnic wear for these festivals? Stylish and affordable kurtas are the items that can be purchased in Flipkart Freedom Sale (1st to 8th August). If you are in the mood to get a tailored white classic or a printed green beauty, we have selected four kurtas with comfort, design, and price in mind. They all come in a varied vibe- solid, printed, and wearable cotton blends. So, what are these universal wardrobe options, and why can they be a good idea to wear to a casual party or a classic event such as a wedding?

No filter white kurta is clean, classic, and timeless, which is necessary for every man as part of his wardrobe. It is composed of cotton and, by extension, breathable, hence can be worn at any time of the year, especially during hot weather or even traditional ceremonies.

Key Features:

Pure cotton fabric

Elegant, solid white design

Straight fit silhouette

Full sleeves for a traditional touch

Side slits for easy movement

White fabric may require frequent washing to stay crisp.

This can be a statement without being too hard in this green printed kurta by HOPEWEAR. This understated design creates a festive effect without being excessive. Designed on a loose-fitting cotton blend, it is also ideal to be worn to daytime functions, casual parties, or to a Raksha Bandhan get-together.

Key Features:

Printed cotton-blend fabric

Soft and breathable texture

Unique green shade

Full sleeves for a formal look

Straight fit style

Print may fade slightly after multiple washes.

This is a black solid kurti by SOPANI and is apt to be worn during the evening. It features cotton blend material, which makes it look orderly but not uncomfortable at all. It will add a competitive edge and class to your outfit, be it with white pants or jeans, when you are out enjoying the festivities.

Key Features:

Bold, solid black colour

Cotton-blend fabric

Straight fit with side slits

Full sleeves for formal wear

Easy to style for occasions

Dark shades may attract lint or dust easily.

To add a fashionably unconventional twist to normal attire, the green solid kurta offered by Vida Loca is both aggressive and light. Cotton blend guarantees the breathability of the fabric, whereas the color is very suitable for summer festivals, as well as family time.

Key Features:

Vibrant solid green colour

Cotton-blend fabric

Straight fit for a clean look

Breathable and lightweight

Traditional side slit styling

Bright shade may not suit all skin tones.

Be it simple family gatherings, festivals, or casual celebrations, these four kurtas are the right choice for any man, whether simple and subtle classic whites or rich black and lively green, nothing is missing out there. Pure cotton white kurta is a classic staple feature of Nofilter, whereas the printed version offered by HOPEWEAR introduces a dose of a slight design. The black straight kurta will provide evening grace to SOPANI and a youthful and fresh look to Vida Loca. A small drawback is present in each kurtas, but style, price, and comfort are an easy tradeoff. The Flipkart freedom sale is going to be held between the 1st and 8th day of August, and what better time to update your ethnic wardrobe at a minimal price than now.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.