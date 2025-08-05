Chic Alert: Best Dresses to Grab from Myntra’s Right to Fashion Sale
Upgrade your wardrobe with stylish minis and elegant maxis from Zyng, Glitchez, Tandul, and StyleCast—now at great prices during Myntra’s Right to Fashion Sale. Don’t miss out on these bestsellers.
The latest Right to Fashion Sale is now open at Myntra and is your golden entry into a new wardrobe! Sophisticated evening attire or Sunday-brunch-worthy prints, you are sure to find the composition of fine looks in the following selection of the best dresses. There is no better time than now to buy your dream outfit with exciting discounts, as sizes are fast changing. Be pampered with all-season fits, pretty prints, smart cuts, designeresque styles that are just too good at too good prices!
1. ZYNG Off-Shoulder Fit & Flare Mini Dress
Image Source- Myntra.com
The off-shoulder fit and flare mini dress is a ZYNG classic that will turn heads wherever you wear it. It is created to suit trendsetters as it embodies a flirty cut combined with a display of smoothness on the shoulders. It can be worn on party nights, or when you are on a date, you can combine fashion and boldness.
Key Features
- Off-shoulder neckline adds playful charm
- Fit & flare design offers a flattering shape
- Mini length is perfect for party looks
- Made with soft, breathable fabric
- Zipper closure for a snug fit
- It might be too short for taller women.
2. GLITCHEZ Floral Printed Tie-Up Back Sheath Mini Dress
Image Source- Myntra.com
Green, lush, and fantastically fitted- GLITCHEZ Tie-Up Back Sheath Dress will have your garden in your wardrobe. This dress is ideal to wear during lunch dates and casual evenings, and it makes you blossom in every shot.
Key Features
- Elegant floral print adds freshness
- Tie-up back for a trendy twist
- Sheath silhouette hugs curves stylishly
- Mini length for a youthful vibe
- Light polyester fabric ideal for summer
- Tie-back may need occasional readjustment.
3. TANDUL Printed Sheath Midi Dress
Image Source- Myntra.com
The TANDUL Printed Sheath Midi Dress is smart, sleek, and it was made to suit the modern woman, so it gives the best in practical sophistication. It is office-appropriate and polished enough to put on after office hours due to its midi style dress.
Key Features
- Midi length for classy coverage
- Versatile sheath fit for work and beyond
- Unique all-over print for added style
- Polyester-rich fabric keeps it breathable
- Sleeveless cut offers comfort in summer
- Print may fade after multiple washes if not handled gently.
4. STYLECAST Women Tiered Empire Maxi Dress
Image Source- Myntra.com
Perfectly ethereal and classic, the STYLECAST Tiered Empire Maxi Dress allows you to feel like a queen. Since it is a translucent dress with a flowing silhouette and an empire waistline, it is an ideal party style dress that can be worn on a vacation, on a special occasion, or even on any other day that you may feel like looking extra special.
Key Features
- An empire waist enhances the figure
- Tiered skirt flows beautifully
- Maxi length ideal for elegance
- Lightweight polyester fabric for comfort
- V-neck adds a stylish touch
- May require heels if you're tiny due to the length.
Chic, casual, and flirty minis and dreamy maxis, this hand-picked collection of dresses at the Right to Fashion Sale at Myntra has it all that a fashionable woman could want. Salmon, li,mes, and bananas. No matter your brunch, vacation, work, or romantic evening wear, there is something here to please any mood and occasion. And what is the best part? Alexander Wang has all these fashionable items on sale, letting you go slaying without breaking the bank. Do not want to miss out on these head-turning dresses when the sale is over. Shop wisely, look gorgeous, and step into trendy-only at Myntra.
