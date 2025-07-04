Chic Ethnic Picks with Myntra’s Payday Sale

Myntra has now become the India’s go-to online fashion hub, offering huge seasonal sales and exclusive events. Right now, their Pay Day Sale runs from July 1 to July 6, featuring massive 40–70% OFF, plus exciting flash deals, BOGO specials, and bank coupons to help you grab your favourite ethnic wear at unbeatable prices. It’s the perfect time to shop these beautiful sleeveless anarkali suits!

This lovely sleeveless cotton kurta comes in a flowing anarkali cut, ankle‑length with flared hem and delicate floral print. Charming and feminine, this flounced tie-belt dress features soft ruffles and a flattering waist. Lightweight and breezy, it’s perfect for summer days. The tie-neck detail adds playful flair and allows for adjustable styling.

Key Features

Made with pure cotton fabric, easy machine wash

Square neck, sleeveless dress

Flared anarkali hem, ankle-length

Includes matching dupatta

No bottom included—need to pair with your own palazzos or leggings

A dreamy white-and-orange floral print anarkali paired with flared sharara and lightweight dupatta—this set is festive-ready. Made from pure cotton, it features a high/round neckline and delicate lace at hemlines. The breathable soft fabric infused with a bold print makes it ready for celebrations.

Key Features

Made with pure cotton and breathable fabric

Sleeveless, pull-on closure

Includes sharara and dupatta

Hand-block floral print, lace detailing

Dry-clean only care may feel inconvenient

A smart sleeveless anarkali set that includes palazzos—a perfect combo for modern ethnic vibes. Crafted in cotton and adorned with minimal print on it's border, it offers comfort and graceful drape. The straight-leg palazzos make it easy to style with block heels or flats.

Key Features

Pure cotton, machine-wash

Sleeveless, round neck

Includes cotton palazzos and dupatta

Perfect to use on informal and semi-formal occasions

tailoring required to make the palazzo for women with petite heights

This elegant indigo‑print cotton set comes with straight trousers and a dupatta. The sleeveless anarkali features hand‑block designs and a round neckline. With its rich colour palette, it’s great for evening gatherings or daytime festivities.

Key Features

Pure cotton, breathable

Hand-block print

Set includes trousers and dupatta

Easy care Machine or hand‑wash care

Indigo dye may slightly fade over repeated washes

Having four sets of cotton anarkali in various shades of rainbow is good enough and best worn during summer. The sleeveless palazzos, shararas, or straight trousers paired with dupattas are comfortable, and make the wearer festive. The cotton material is good quality and is breathable whereas the prints are attractive. Just note some items require your own matching bottom, dry-clean care, or careful dye maintenance. Best part? With Myntra’s Pay Day Sale from July 1st–6th, you can find these looks at deep discounts—ideal for gifting or styling yourself. Don’t wait—shop now during this sale to elevate your ethnic wardrobe!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.