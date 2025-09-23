Classic Nehru Jacket-A Modern Twist on Tradition
Get ready to step up your ethnic game with 4 stylish Nehru jackets from Myntra. A stylish altering fabric that brings tradition and trend together and delivers timeless elegance and festive spirit to any look.
Look royal, feel great! Nehru jackets are once again the hottest trend and this time they're better than ever! No matter the occasion- wedding, festive gathering, formal event- a stylish Nehru jacket can elevate your entire look.The jackets we are showcasing help marry tradition and trend. We have find 4 elegant Nehru jackets on Myntra every man needs in their wardrobe because classic style is never out of fashion.
1. Vastramay Floral Embroidered Woven Nehru Jacket
Image Source- Myntra.com
The Vastramay Floral Embroidered Nehru Jacket adds an element of royalty into your ethnic collection. Woven fabric with a gorgeous floral embroidered desig. It is a modern take on tradition which will make sure you will have everyone turning their heads to notice.
Key Features:
- Beautiful, rich floral embroidery for festive themes
- Woven fabric, premium quality
- Perfect fit and length for special occasions
- Suitable for wearing both day and night
- Dry clean only, this may be inconvenient for everyday wear
2. Badoliya & Sons Cream-Coloured Jute Nehru Jacket
Image Source- Myntra.com
Perhaps you are searching for understated elegance. Nehru jacket provides earthy tones and elegance with a subtle vibe. With a cream color scheme and organic jute texture, it is a stylish, eco-friendly option. It is your go-to outerwear jacket that hits the mark of minimalist dressing that has an impact.
Key Features:
- Made from natural jute fabric
- Cream colour for understated elegance
- Woven detail provides richness
- Lightweight breathable day wear
- Limited stretch but stiff/weird feeling on first wear*
3. Jompers Mandarin Collar Nehru Jacket
Image Source- Myntra.com
Simple, stylish and timeless, the Jompers Mandarin Collar Nehru Jacket is a staple piece every man needs. Fashioned with a clean cut and sleek look, this jacket is made for pairing with ethnic wear and semi-formal western looks.
Key Features:
- Sleek mandarin collar
- Modern minimal and functional design
- Vests in looks both ethnic and western unique
- Comfortable fit for long wear
- Design may be basic for family festive occasions
4. Kisah Men Printed Zari Regular Fit Nehru Jacket
Image Source- Myntra.com
The Kisah Printed Zari Nehru Jacket is for bold personalities. This jacket is more than ready to be the centre of attention at any celebration. Whether you wear it over a kurta or layer it on top of a shirt, it's guaranteed to add instant glamour!
Key Features:
- Eye catching printed zari work
- Regular body fit for all day comfort
- Fun and rich festive color options
- Adds an element or charm to any outfit
- Might feel a little too loud for the more subtle dressers
Whether you are dressing up for a wedding, festive dinner or traditional office event, a good Nehru jacket can add another dimension to your outfit. Each of the pieces above, from the floral beauty of Vastramay to the earthy tone of Badoliya & Sons have their own personality to add to your wardrobe. Select the one that fits your vibe the best, wear it with confidence, and step out in regal charm.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
