Classic Oversized Wide-Leg JeansTo Get On Myntra Diwali Sale

Wide-leg jeans are also back in force, with the casual combination of comfort, confidence, and a sense of retro denim style. Their exaggerated shape and loose design render them an essential option in all occasions, such as carefree brunches and informal work Fridays. These jeans are simple to wear and have a classic touch that suits any body type and is very easy to wear. The Myntra Diwali Sale is currently in operation and this is the right time to add this wardrobe essential to your list. With a slim, smooth edge, or a gentle, worn-out rinse, wide-leg jeans ensure the easy-going style with each wear. They move between the day and the night with ease and provide an all-round appeal that does not go out of fashion. Enjoy the festive season in the most comfortable yet classy way possible, now in Myntra.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

This duo of All About You is comfortable and fashionable with a high-rise fit and light fade finish. It is made of stretchable denim so you will always be in style but at the same time easily comfortable.

Key Features:

Stretchable fabric ensures flexibility and comfort

High-rise fit creates a flattering waistline

Light fade design adds a soft, worn-in touch

Wide-leg silhouette enhances relaxed styling

Fabric may feel slightly thick in warm weather

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Sassafras Basics has a relaxed touch, mid-rise, and wide-leg jeans which have a slight light fade. They are all-day styles intended to create a carefree yet presentable everyday look.

Key Features:

Mid-rise fit suits a variety of body types

Light fade finish offers a vintage-inspired touch

Wide-leg design ensures comfort and movement

Pairs beautifully with crop tops or shirts

May need ironing after wash to keep crisp

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The wide-leg jeans by Dolce Crudo offer a fresh interpretation of minimalist chic. Combining a clean look with classical style is achieved by the stretchable fabric and high-rise fit, which are combined to give it smoothness as well as timeless elegance.

Key Features:

Clean design suitable for smart casual styling

High-rise fit gives a structured silhouette

Stretchable denim offers lasting comfort

Works well with blazers or fitted tops

Light colors may require gentle handling to avoid stains

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The wide-leg jeans of Flying Machine are a contemporary version of the traditional denim. They are highest in rise and lightly faded in detail thus ideal in day to day styling.

Key Features:

High-rise waist enhances body proportions

Light fade effect adds subtle texture

Stretchable fabric ensures all-day flexibility

Wide leg cut gives a breezy, stylish fit

May lose slight shape after repeated machine washes

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Wide-leg jeans are not a transient trend, they are a necessity in every woman wardrobe. Movement, comfort and timeless are hallmarks of these jeans available at Myntra and they are set to suit all shapes and keep you fashionable. With the Myntra Diwali Sale of 7 to 19 October, it is just the right moment to add these multi-purpose pairs in your wardrobe and adopt a fashionably casual look that will take you through the seasons.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.