Co-ord Sets: The Effortless Style Essential with EORS!

Elevate your styling with Myntra End Of Reason Sale this summer with ultimate comfortable co-ord sets. A perfect choice of comfort for this summer with style. Follow the trend with ease and under budget. From relaxed in-door fit to casual brunch or heading off to vacation, it gives the perfect polished put-together look without putting any extra effort. Your chic outfit can be styled with no ease all you need is matching footwear and your look is complete

Cover all your casual outings with with Showoff printed shirt and shorts. Comes with an elastic waistband. The Cuban collar adds a touch of sophistication and is perfect for warm weather. The unique abstract print adds a personality to the outfit.

Key features

Made with a cotton blend, gives easy and comfortable everyday wear

Machine wash, cotton blend fabric makes it easy to wash

Modern print, a perfect everyday fit

The fabric may wrinkle easily and may require extra care and frequent ironing

Beige T-shirt and shorts made just for you. Comes with an elasticated waistband with drawstring closure. A self-design T-shirt & shorts. A minimalist design to match all your casual outings effortlessly. Its oversized design makes it a trendy silhouette offering a relaxed fit

Key features

Made with polyester, an easy machine-wash fit

The T-shirt comes with a round collar making it an easy breathable outfit

The sleek design makes it a trendy outfit

The availability is less makes it harder to find the right size

Yet another amazing piece made with cotton blend, comfortable and stylish outfits, made to fulfill all your everyday casual outfit needs. The oversized cut makes it a trendy streetwear outfit. Comes with a classic round neck, which makes it look good on all face types.

Key features

Comes with a slip of shorts,

Comes in a solid fit, which makes it comfortable for casual events and outings

An easy machine-wash outfit

The color may fade after a few washes

A perfect premium outfit that's a casual and relaxed fit. The double gauge weaving technique adds texture and durability to the fabric which makes the outfit long-lasting and stylish. The muslin fabric is a perfect indoor wear outfit.

Key features

Made with muslin cotton it is an easy lightweight and breathable item

Easy machine wash item for your daily wear

Gentle on the skin, a perfect everyday wear outfit for sensitive skin

May wrinkle easily due to its lightweight nature

A stylish yet comfortable design, Maniac offers a printed cotton polo collar t-shirt with shorts co-ords an effortless everyday wear outfit. It delivers casual elegance with chic. Made with high-quality material that offers breathability with softness. A perfect casual outfit for warm weather

Key features

A polo collar design adds a touch of sophistication to the casual set

A modern pattern adds versatility and enhances the overall styling

An easy machine-wash outfit to carry out your everyday needs

Limited availability may make it harder to choose the right size and color due to the high demand

Myntra offers a wide range of versatile outfits to make your every occasion effortlessly chic. This End of Reason Sale buys all your favorites at guaranteed lowest prices with high-quality material. Make your everyday shine seamless. Co-ord sets are made for your everyday comfort and relaxation with ease, from soft cotton loungewear and breezy summer sets to more bold and trendy prints

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.