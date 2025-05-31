Co-ord Sets: The Effortless Style Essential with EORS!
Stay stylish and comfortable this summer with Myntra’s co-ord sets. Perfect for casual outings or lounging, these trendy, easy-to-wear outfits offer effortless fashion during the End of Reason Sale.
Elevate your styling with Myntra End Of Reason Sale this summer with ultimate comfortable co-ord sets. A perfect choice of comfort for this summer with style. Follow the trend with ease and under budget. From relaxed in-door fit to casual brunch or heading off to vacation, it gives the perfect polished put-together look without putting any extra effort. Your chic outfit can be styled with no ease all you need is matching footwear and your look is complete
1. SHOWOFF Printed Cuban Collar Relaxed Fit Shirt With Shorts
Image source - myntra.com
Cover all your casual outings with with Showoff printed shirt and shorts. Comes with an elastic waistband. The Cuban collar adds a touch of sophistication and is perfect for warm weather. The unique abstract print adds a personality to the outfit.
Key features
- Made with a cotton blend, gives easy and comfortable everyday wear
- Machine wash, cotton blend fabric makes it easy to wash
- Modern print, a perfect everyday fit
- The fabric may wrinkle easily and may require extra care and frequent ironing
2. StyleCast x Revolte Self Design Round Neck T-Shirt With Shorts
Image source - myntra.com
Beige T-shirt and shorts made just for you. Comes with an elasticated waistband with drawstring closure. A self-design T-shirt & shorts. A minimalist design to match all your casual outings effortlessly. Its oversized design makes it a trendy silhouette offering a relaxed fit
Key features
- Made with polyester, an easy machine-wash fit
- The T-shirt comes with a round collar making it an easy breathable outfit
- The sleek design makes it a trendy outfit
- The availability is less makes it harder to find the right size
3. NOBERO Oversized Textured T-shirt and shorts Co-ord Set
Image source - myntra.com
Yet another amazing piece made with cotton blend, comfortable and stylish outfits, made to fulfill all your everyday casual outfit needs. The oversized cut makes it a trendy streetwear outfit. Comes with a classic round neck, which makes it look good on all face types.
Key features
- Comes with a slip of shorts,
- Comes in a solid fit, which makes it comfortable for casual events and outings
- An easy machine-wash outfit
- The color may fade after a few washes
4. DENNISON Muslin Double Gauge Cotton Oversized Coord Set
Image source - myntra.com
A perfect premium outfit that's a casual and relaxed fit. The double gauge weaving technique adds texture and durability to the fabric which makes the outfit long-lasting and stylish. The muslin fabric is a perfect indoor wear outfit.
Key features
- Made with muslin cotton it is an easy lightweight and breathable item
- Easy machine wash item for your daily wear
- Gentle on the skin, a perfect everyday wear outfit for sensitive skin
- May wrinkle easily due to its lightweight nature
5. Maniac Printed Pure Cotton Polo Collar T-Shirt With Shorts Co-Ords
Image source - myntra.com
A stylish yet comfortable design, Maniac offers a printed cotton polo collar t-shirt with shorts co-ords an effortless everyday wear outfit. It delivers casual elegance with chic. Made with high-quality material that offers breathability with softness. A perfect casual outfit for warm weather
Key features
- A polo collar design adds a touch of sophistication to the casual set
- A modern pattern adds versatility and enhances the overall styling
- An easy machine-wash outfit to carry out your everyday needs
- Limited availability may make it harder to choose the right size and color due to the high demand
Myntra offers a wide range of versatile outfits to make your every occasion effortlessly chic. This End of Reason Sale buys all your favorites at guaranteed lowest prices with high-quality material. Make your everyday shine seamless. Co-ord sets are made for your everyday comfort and relaxation with ease, from soft cotton loungewear and breezy summer sets to more bold and trendy prints
