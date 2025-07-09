College Outfit Inspo for Summer: Cool & Stylish Kurtas from Myntra

The days in a college in summer are a time to wear summer clothes that will allow you to be comfortable and fashionable the whole day. The most effective means of beating the heat without sacrificing style or fashion is by means of lightweight fabrics, bright prints and loose cuts. These kurtas combine vintage elegance and modern convenience which makes them perfect to wear during lectures, meetings or to walk around on campus.

Video courtesy: Myntra

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

It is a great kurta which is fine during hot days. It is pure cotton and is light and breathable. The print is floral, thus adding some fun to it and the notch neck makes the style new and simple. With ease in matching it with a pair of jeans or leggings, it is a good everyday wear in college.

Key Features

100% pure cotton fabric

Floral printed design

Notch neck for casual style

Straight short kurta cut

Lightweight and breathable

Short length may not suit everyone’s style preference.

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

This embroidered kurti stands out with delicate floral details. It is soft on the skin because the fabric used (pure cotton); the neck is notch-made providing it with a modern twist. It is wonderful when you are looking forward to a simple yet stylish appearance in the campus or outings.

Key Features

Beautiful floral embroidery

Pure cotton, soft fabric

Notch neck design

Short length for easy movement

Can be paired with jeans or palazzos

Embroidery may require gentle washing to keep it looking new.

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

This cotton kurti is a cool and happy shirt with mirror work in it making it a little sparkly but not gaudy. Such a print as flowers and V-neckline make it suitable in sunny days on campus. It is comfortable to wear all through the day and can go with jeans or skirts.

Key Features

Pure cotton fabric

Mirror work detailing

Floral printed design

V-neck for a flattering look

Comfortable straight cut

Mirror work can be delicate and needs careful handling.

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

This kurta is very charming combining tradition and comfort. The ethnic motifs of the chikankari embroidery are classical but the material, which is made of cotton, is cool and very comfortable. It is also an excellent choice when it comes to elegant and simple designs which are liked by many people who prefer wearing them during college only or casual occasions.

Key Features

Soft pure cotton fabric

Detailed chikankari embroidery

Ethnic motifs for a traditional look

Straight fit for comfort

Ideal for warm weather

Embroidery can snag if not handled carefully.

There is nothing cooler than summer, and these pieces of kurtas by Myntra will keep you cool both with the breathable material and stylish designs. Be it print flowers, lace embroidery, or plain mirror work there is a kurta here to wear to every college look. The articles combine comfort and cuteness, and thus you can concentrate on your studies without minding your clothing. Little attention in the way of cleaning and keeping makes them ready to go through a lot of wearings. It is time to uplift your summer college wear? Check these kurtas on Myntra and enjoy the perfect blend of style and ease this season.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.