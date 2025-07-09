Cool & Casual: Build the Perfect Athleisure Look with Myntra

Want to upgrade your casual wardrobe with easy-chic pieces? This athletic-meets-leisure outfit includes a loose printed T-shirt, high-waist gym shorts, retro sneakers, and a trendy shoulder bag. It’s perfect for daily activities, light workouts, or weekend errands. Made with breathable and lightweight fabric, the outfit keeps you cool and comfortable while looking stylish. The relaxed fit and modern design make it a must-have for any wardrobe. Shop now on Myntra to refresh your look with stylish, comfortable, and affordable fashion that suits your everyday lifestyle.

Video courtesy: Myntra

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

Feel calm and relaxed in this oversized screen printed T-shirt made from soft, airy cotton. Its loose fit and fun graphic design make it perfect for daily wear. Easy to pair with shorts, jeans, or skirts, it’s a must-have for your everyday wardrobe.

Key Features

100% breathable cotton

Relaxed oversized fit

Trendy all‑over print

Durable round neck stitch

Easy machine wash care

May look boxy on petite frames

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

These skinny-fit training shorts have a high-rise waist and are great for both workouts and casual wear. Made from stretchy, squat-proof fabric, they stay in place and move with you. Pair them with a t-shirt or tank top for an easy, relaxed athletic look that works all day.

Key Features

Sweat-wicking, stretch fabric

High-rise for core support

Skinny fit with full coverage

Ideal for gym or casual wear

Pull-on, no-fuss design

Skinny fit may ride up during intense exercises

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

One of the most famous pairs of sneakers includes the mesh and suede 574 style to create an old school comfortable appearance. They come with the ENCAP cushioning in them as well as a rubber outsole making them perfect to be worn in everyday occasions i.e. even a city stroll or an informal get together.

Key Features

Cushioned with ENCAP midsole

Mesh+suede upper for breathability

Classic ‘80s silhouette now trending

Reflective accents and supportive fit

Trusted comfort for long hours

Runs small — consider sizing up

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

This half-moon-shaped sling bag offers both style and everyday functionality. Made from durable material, it features an adjustable strap for comfort and a secure zip fastening. Perfect for carrying your daily essentials like keys, phone, wallet, and more, this compact and trendy bag is a great choice for both casual and on-the-go use.

Key Features

Structured half-moon shape

Easy zip closure

Adjustable shoulder strap

Compact yet functional size

Durable material

Limited capacity—not for larger items

This comfy athleisure outfit includes an oversized t-shirt, high-rise shorts, cushioned sneakers, and a sling bag. Made from soft, breathable fabric, it keeps you cool and confident all day. Practical details like ENCAP cushioning and adjustable straps add extra comfort and style. While slim fits and smaller sneaker sizes may need careful sizing, this look is great for daily wear. It’s easy to wear, stylish, and perfect for warm weather. Refresh your wardrobe with this must-have outfit, now available on Myntra at budget-friendly prices.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.