Cool & Casual: Build the Perfect Athleisure Look with Myntra
Stay cool, stylish, and comfortable in this casual set from Myntra – oversized t-shirt, gym shorts, sneakers, and a sling bag. Perfect for everyday wear.
Want to upgrade your casual wardrobe with easy-chic pieces? This athletic-meets-leisure outfit includes a loose printed T-shirt, high-waist gym shorts, retro sneakers, and a trendy shoulder bag. It’s perfect for daily activities, light workouts, or weekend errands. Made with breathable and lightweight fabric, the outfit keeps you cool and comfortable while looking stylish. The relaxed fit and modern design make it a must-have for any wardrobe. Shop now on Myntra to refresh your look with stylish, comfortable, and affordable fashion that suits your everyday lifestyle.
Video courtesy: Myntra
The Dry State Women Printed Oversized T‑shirt
Image source - Myntra.com
Feel calm and relaxed in this oversized screen printed T-shirt made from soft, airy cotton. Its loose fit and fun graphic design make it perfect for daily wear. Easy to pair with shorts, jeans, or skirts, it’s a must-have for your everyday wardrobe.
Key Features
- 100% breathable cotton
- Relaxed oversized fit
- Trendy all‑over print
- Durable round neck stitch
- Easy machine wash care
- May look boxy on petite frames
Blissclub Women Skinny-Fit High‑Rise Training Shorts
Image source - Myntra.com
These skinny-fit training shorts have a high-rise waist and are great for both workouts and casual wear. Made from stretchy, squat-proof fabric, they stay in place and move with you. Pair them with a t-shirt or tank top for an easy, relaxed athletic look that works all day.
Key Features
- Sweat-wicking, stretch fabric
- High-rise for core support
- Skinny fit with full coverage
- Ideal for gym or casual wear
- Pull-on, no-fuss design
- Skinny fit may ride up during intense exercises
New Balance Women 574 Woven Design Sneakers
Image source - Myntra.com
One of the most famous pairs of sneakers includes the mesh and suede 574 style to create an old school comfortable appearance. They come with the ENCAP cushioning in them as well as a rubber outsole making them perfect to be worn in everyday occasions i.e. even a city stroll or an informal get together.
Key Features
- Cushioned with ENCAP midsole
- Mesh+suede upper for breathability
- Classic ‘80s silhouette now trending
- Reflective accents and supportive fit
- Trusted comfort for long hours
- Runs small — consider sizing up
Van Heusen Half‑Moon Sling Bag
Image source - Myntra.com
This half-moon-shaped sling bag offers both style and everyday functionality. Made from durable material, it features an adjustable strap for comfort and a secure zip fastening. Perfect for carrying your daily essentials like keys, phone, wallet, and more, this compact and trendy bag is a great choice for both casual and on-the-go use.
Key Features
- Structured half-moon shape
- Easy zip closure
- Adjustable shoulder strap
- Compact yet functional size
- Durable material
- Limited capacity—not for larger items
This comfy athleisure outfit includes an oversized t-shirt, high-rise shorts, cushioned sneakers, and a sling bag. Made from soft, breathable fabric, it keeps you cool and confident all day. Practical details like ENCAP cushioning and adjustable straps add extra comfort and style. While slim fits and smaller sneaker sizes may need careful sizing, this look is great for daily wear. It’s easy to wear, stylish, and perfect for warm weather. Refresh your wardrobe with this must-have outfit, now available on Myntra at budget-friendly prices.
