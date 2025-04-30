Coolest Oversized T-Shirts to Shop at Myntra FWD Sale 2025

Oversized T-shirts are no longer just a relaxed style — they have become a fashion must-have for anyone who loves a cool, laid-back look. Perfect for casual outings, lounging at home, or even dressing up with the right accessories, oversized tees are all about comfort and effortless style. And now is the best time to refresh your wardrobe! The Myntra Fashion with Delight (FWD) Sale is live from 28th to 30th April 2025, bringing amazing deals on oversized T-shirts from top brands. We have picked out some of the trendiest options you should definitely check out during the sale.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Dillinger Women Cream-Coloured Printed Cotton Oversized T-shirt is the perfect blend of comfort and casual style. Its soft cotton fabric and trendy oversized fit make it a must-have for relaxed days.

Key Features:

Made with pure, breathable cotton for all-day comfort.

Oversized fit gives a cool, laid-back look.

Trendy graphic print adds a fun touch to your outfit.

Perfect for casual outings, lounging, or college fits.

Light colour may need extra care to avoid staining.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Fabflee Women Graphic Printed Drop-Shoulder Sleeves Cotton Oversized T-Shirt offers a cool and comfy vibe, perfect for easy-going days. Its relaxed fit and bold graphic make it a standout in any wardrobe.

Key Features:

Made from soft and breathable cotton fabric.

Drop-shoulder sleeves give a relaxed and trendy silhouette.

Bold graphic print adds a stylish edge to your casual look.

Great for pairing with jeans, shorts, or joggers.

Fabric might feel slightly heavy during very hot days.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Kook N Keech Typography Printed Drop-Shoulder Sleeves Pure Cotton Longline T-shirt is perfect for those who love street-style fashion. With a bold print and comfy oversized fit, it keeps you looking stylish and feeling relaxed.

Key Features:

Made with pure cotton for a soft, breathable feel.

Longline length adds a trendy and edgy touch.

Bold typography print makes a strong style statement.

Drop-shoulder sleeves enhance the relaxed, oversized look.

Slightly loose neckline may require occasional adjustments.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Bloopers Store Women Typography Printed Round Neck Cotton Oversized T-shirt is a cool and comfy pick for everyday wear. Its trendy typography print and relaxed fit make it a go-to for casual days.

Key Features:

Made from soft and breathable cotton for maximum comfort.

Round neck design offers a classic and easy-to-style look.

Bold typography print adds a fun and modern touch.

Oversized fit perfect for pairing with jeans, shorts, or joggers.

Fabric may wrinkle slightly after washing, so light ironing could be needed.

Oversized T-shirts combine comfort, versatility, and easy style, making them a wardrobe essential for all seasons. Whether you like solid basics or bold graphics, there’s something for everyone. With the Myntra FWD Sale running from 28th to 30th April 2025, it is the perfect chance to grab your favourites at pocket-friendly prices. Do not miss out on these trendy picks that you will want to wear on repeat.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.