Denim Done Right: Women’s Jeans to Shop During Myntra's Right to Fashion Sale
Look through the fashionable women's high-rise jeans with the straight, slim, and wide-leg cuts. Get your hands on the Myntra Right to Fashion Sale and grab your favorite picks of Zizvo, Kotty, NUCOUTHS, and more at attractive prices.
Nothing is more classic, and nothing is coming out of fashion anymore-high-rise jeans are staying! Liked to keep it clean or prefer comfort stretch, wide-leg retro style? Myntra has brought a new burst of fashion with the high-grade high-rise ladies' jeans. Ranging in style and fit from slim to comfortable cotton, these jeans offer stand-out bold and wide-leg shapes at exciting prices. The Myntra Right Fashion Baksa is already open as of July 31, 2025, and you don't want to miss these cool offers before they disappear from your cart.
1. Zizvo Women Straight Fit High-Rise Pure Cotton Denim Jeans
Zizvo produces these straight-fit high-rise jeans, which have been crafted in pure cotton that is very breathable and therefore wearable daily. These jeans are a reduced, minimal aesthetic with an ageless cut, making them a laid-back, but refined outfit.
Key Features:
- 100% pure cotton fabric
- Straight fit with classic high-rise
- Button closure and zipper
- Minimalist and versatile styling
- All-day comfort
- Not stretchable, so less flexible compared to elastane-mix jeans.
2. Stylecast X Kotty Women Regular Fit High-Rise Jeans
A fashionable limited edition by Stylecast and Kotty, these high-rise jeans are of a regular fit and with stylish modern detailing. Those are designed to fit the fashion-forward woman and are both structured and easy for them, suiting casual and slightly higher occasion wear or casual wear.
Key Features:
- Regular fit with high-rise waist
- Front and back pockets
- Durable and trendy finish
- Subtle fade for chic styling
- Youthful and fresh design
- Color may slightly fade after repeated washes.
3. Kotty Women Slim Fit Stretchable Jeans
Kotty is a fashionable company that has very well-fitted stretchable jeans. Bodymapping is their claim to fame, to adhere to your curves and keep you comfortable as they are made of an elastane blend fabric. The high-rise waistline is ideal for shaping your figure, and the slim leg is a long-looking silhouette.
Key Features:
- High-rise slim fit
- Stretchable fabric for flexibility
- Figure-enhancing design
- Every day, casual essentials
- Durable and lightweight
- Runs a size small—check size chart carefully.
4. NUCOUTHS Women Super Wide Leg High-Rise Clean Look Stretchable Denim Jeans
Individuals who like the retro style should consider the NUCOUTHS wide-leg high-rise jeans, as these are daring and stylish. They have a clean appearance and loads of stretch that is both attention-getting and comfortable. Wear them with crop tops to create a dramatic and yet fashionable combination.
Key Features:
- Super wide-leg cut
- High-rise, flattering fit
- Stretchable for comfort
- Clean, no-fade design
- Statement street-style vibe
- Not suitable for short height without heels.
High-rise jeans are the staple of the contemporary person, and these are going to help you even with the hardest choice. Whether it is the light cotton comfort of Zizvo, the curve-hugging stretch of Kotty, or the bold flair of NUCOUTHS, our styles bring the style, comfort, and confidence it takes to be the all-American girl next door. It is a great time to update your denim wardrobe as right now you can get a discount during the Myntra Right to Fashion Sale, which lasts until 31st July, 2025. These are the best of the best and are sold at great discounts. So don’t wait! It is time to celebrate your fit and express your style, and go out with a loud pair of jeans.
