Dupattas at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)

A dupatta adds elegance, grace, and cultural richness to any traditional outfit. Whether you prefer lightweight chiffon or intricately embroidered silk, a dupatta can transform your entire look. Shop during the Myntra End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 12th June to explore a vibrant collection of dupattas that suit every occasion and outfit. Enhance your ethnic wardrobe with beautiful designs, stunning fabrics, and timeless appeal—all in one place.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Elevate your ethnic wear with this elegant Banarasi silk dupatta featuring subtle stripes. Crafted with fine silk blend, its lightweight drape and soft sheen add sophistication to both festive and semi-formal outfits. Ideal for pairing with plain kurtas or lehengas for a graceful finish.

Key features:

Rich Banarasi silk texture with understated stripe design

Soft, fluid drape enhances elegance and comfort

Complements festive, wedding, or semi-formal ethnic wear

Adds instant charm to plain kurtas or suits

Needs gentle handling due to delicate weave

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Add color and culture to your ethnic collection with this vibrant Patola printed dupatta from Sangria. The traditional design is inspired by Gujarat's famous weaving art, perfect for brightening up plain outfits with a splash of heritage charm and color.

Key features:

Bold Patola-inspired prints for a culturally rich look

Lightweight fabric makes it easy to carry and style

Works beautifully with solid-toned kurtas and dresses

Great for casual festive wear or everyday ethnic layering

May bleed color during the first few washes

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

This black and white dupatta from InWeave delivers modern ethnic flair with bold prints. The monochrome palette makes it a versatile choice for everyday wear, while the contemporary pattern adds edge to traditional and Indo-western outfits alike.

Key features:

Classic monochrome tones with statement ethnic print

Breathable fabric suitable for daily wear and layering

Easy to pair with light or bright solid kurtas

Lightweight and low maintenance for regular use

Print may fade slightly after multiple washes

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Add a touch of artistry to your outfit with this intricately embroidered thread work dupatta from LA FEMINAE. Delicate motifs adorn the fine fabric, making it ideal for festive occasions or family functions that demand a traditional touch with refinement.

Key features:

Beautiful thread embroidery for a handcrafted aesthetic

Sheer fabric with elegant finish for light ethnic layering

Matches well with embellished kurtas or simple suits

Ideal for weddings, pujas, or celebratory events

Slightly delicate, requiring mild wash and care

Dupattas are versatile accessories that elevate your ethnic wear with charm and tradition. The Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June) offers a wide variety of dupattas—perfect for weddings, festivals, and casual wear. Choose from solid, printed, or embellished styles to complement your suits, lehengas, and kurtas effortlessly. Redefine your traditional style with dupattas that blend heritage with contemporary fashion.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.