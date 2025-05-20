Effortless Everyday Style: Best Women’s Kurtas Under ₹399 You’ll Love to Wear

Want to look fabulous and don't have much to spend? You can enjoy a casual look with these great and affordable kurtas, which cost less than ₹399. Experience a trendy and stylish home shopping experience with affordable clothes to wear at work, for brunch, or for relaxing at home. From flowers to unique prints, and A-line to traditional silhouettes—something for you. Give your wardrobe a boost without spending a bomb. Check out these fantastic discoveries that coordinate with trend and tradition so well, and purchase them all at once!

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Anouk's stylish kurta has a chic textured weave that makes it even more sophisticated-looking. The straight cut and light neutral color make it perfect for work wear or a day trip out. Its comfort-focused design and superior stitching are just two reasons why it is as appealing without the added cost.

Key Features:

Rich textured fashion design for extra visual effect

Light viscose fashion, ideal for warm weather

Universal styling for office or relaxed wear

Strong stitch quality

Luxurious look at an affordable price

Whiter hues can need gentle washing.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Give a touch of rusticity to your daily ethnic wear with this floral print kurta. The stunning print, relaxed fit, and soft fabric make it a classy yet comfortable garment. Ideal for day outings, casual appointments, or lunch dates.

Key Features:

Slight floral print for modest beauty

Soft cotton blend for the entire day comfort

Fashion slit and side cut

Versatile wear with jeans or leggings

Print can soften with age due to washing.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Sangria puts a playful spin on ethnic dressing with this tie-up A-line kurta. The design features dainty prints, an A-line silhouette that flatters every figure, and a tie-up detail that makes it cute. Perfect for college, travel, or Friday office days.

Key Features:

Flattering A-line silhouette that flatters every figure

Fashionable tie-up detail offers personalized style

Lightweight polyester fabric for all-day comfort

Ethnic motifs printed look

Affordable statement piece

Too casual for formal events.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Edgy and confident, this quirky printed kurta by HERE&NOW is for the fashion enthusiasts who just can't help but be the center of attention. The confident graphics and stylish cut are great for fashionable days when you want your kurta to make a bold statement.

Key Features:

Quirky print that draws attention for youthful energy

Soft polyester fabric for comfort and ease of breathing

Knee length is ideal for fashion-forward styling

Elegant blending of Western and Indian fashion

Fashionistic statement within a reasonable price

Not appropriate for a traditional look.

These women's kurtas under ₹399 are the best of both worlds - style, value, comfort. Starting with earthy colors, floral patterns, trendy tie-ups, to funky graphics, there is a fashion statement to match any budget. Each one delivers a personalized fashion statement while being functional and wearable. You need not buy something new anymore to be fashion-forward – with intelligent fabric technology, fashionable prints, and affordable prices, your kurta wardrobe can be turned into a fashion masterpiece today. So fashion-forward dress, smart shop, and feel comfortable – all for ₹399 or less.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.