Elegant Kanjivaram & Art-Silk Sarees on Flipkart: Must-Have Designer Drapes

Searching for a saree that is traditional, stylish, and comfortable? Flipkart offers a variety of sarees—displaying Somvati's art-silk Kanjivaram jacquards, Avantika Fashion's pure-silk Kanjivarams, and Lutad & Superlaxmi's designer-art silk sarees. Luxurious zari work, machine jacquard weave, and bright colors give your ethnic collection an instant lift. For a wedding, festival, or cultural ceremony, these sarees marry old-world elegance with new-world comfort—shop with fast delivery and hassle-free returns on Flipkart.

Featuring jacquard weave in the style of zari buti and booti pattern, this Somvati saree features plain and printed portions in rich colors like magenta or red. Lightweight litchi art-silk fabric offers traditional Kanjivaram look with party-perfect sheen and easy drape—perfect for functions or weekend bashes.

Key Features:

Soft litchi art-silk fabric, lighter than pure silk

Detailed jacquard work with zari motifs

5.5m saree with 0.8m blouse piece

Vibrant print and color choices

Good transparency, high-end gloss may soften after repeated wear.

Made of pure soft silk through jacquard zari weaving, this Avantika saree blends Kanjivaram art with modern colors. With 5.3m drape and unstitched blouse piece, it has rich texture, fine drape, and celebratory appeal—perfect for weddings, receptions, or formal parties.

Key Features:

100% pure soft silk fabric

Intricately-patterned Zari jacquard weave

Full outfit: saree + 0.8m blouse piece

Luxurious festive wear colors

Dry cleaning is only to preserve the fabric better

Dry cleaning required—extension of extra care can be inconvenient.

This Bollywood-inspired Lutad saree glamorizes you with glitter embroidery on art silk. Luxurious furnishings at borders and pallu make it photo-ready for weddings, parties, and celebrations. The fine art-silk base keeps it lightweight compared to silk, and its glamorous finish makes you center-stage at celebration excursions.

Key Features:

Heavy glitter embroidery for drama

Art-silk fabric is light and drape-friendly

Zari-edged border adds richness

Party-perfect pallu with Bollywood inspiration

Includes a matching unstitched blouse

More intricate ornamentation could prove to be a bit difficult when it comes to draping for saree beginners.

With delicate self-design patterns and jacquard weave, Superlaxmi's saree promises delicate glamour. Its soft art-silk fabric and dense jacquard border make it perfect for occasions that require grace and comfort. A light but festive drape that offers Kanjivaram charm without being too burdensome.

Key Features:

Elegant self-design jacquard patterns

Soft art-silk fabric imparts comfort

Rich Kanjivaram-style border work

Full saree with blouse piece

Lightweight for long-wear ease

Art-silk finish lacks the deep luster of true silk sarees.

When it comes to ethnic elegance, these sarees bring together tradition, style, and comfort. The Somvati art-silk jacquard is lightweight and ideal for casual events; Avantika Fashion offers a luxurious pure-silk experience for grand occasions; Lutad’s Bollywood embroidery dazzles at parties; and Superlaxmi’s self-design drape is perfect for refined celebrations. Every design combines Kanjivaram beauty with today's practicality—machine washable art-silk creations or pure silk creations of quality. Experience Flipkart's seamless delivery, hassle-free returns, and offers. Give your collection a dose of beauty today through these beautiful designs, and make every occasion special.

