Elegant Kurta Sets to Shop Now in the Diwali Myntra Sale 2025!

This Diwali, why not let your outfit sparkle as much as the lights around you? With the Myntra Diwali Sale 2025 in full swing, now’s the perfect time to update your ethnic wardrobe with stunning kurta sets that blend comfort, class and celebration. From mirror work magic to floral charm, these four handpicked sets will have you turning heads wherever you go. Let your festive spirit shine through every thread – and grab these deals before they disappear!

This kurta set by Indo Era is everything festive dreams are made of. Featuring delicate mirror work, ethnic embroidery, and a flowy silhouette, it adds just the right sparkle for Diwali evenings. The matching trousers and dupatta complete the regal look, perfect for poojas, parties, or family dinners where you want to feel traditional yet fabulous.

Key Features:

Comes with matching trousers & dupatta.

Regular fit for all body types.

Cotton fabric :Soft yet festive

Ideal for day or evening functions.

May require delicate hand wash due to mirror work detailing.

A graceful blend of florals and finesse, this KALINI kurta set stands out for its detailed thread embroidery and soft color palette. Ideal for daytime Diwali events or subtle festive looks, it offers both charm and comfort. The dupatta and matching trousers bring everything together in a coordinated.

Key Features:

Floral thread embroidery.

Includes trousers and lightweight dupatta.

Regular fit :Easy to wear for all ages.

Comfortable fabric suitable for long wear.

Need to be handled carefully.

Soft, pretty, and endlessly wearable this peach floral kurta set from Libas is perfect for those who like elegance without the extra bling. Its calming color and breathable fabric make it ideal for daytime festivities. You’ll love how effortlessly it flatters, whether you're attending a small Diwali gathering or just want to dress up at home.

Key Features:

Subtle floral print.

Peach-toned :Perfect for daytime celebrations

Set includes trousers and dupatta.

Comfortable fit and soft fabric.

The light color may require extra care to avoid stains.

Bring home the essence of tradition with this gotta patti cotton kurta set by KALINI. Crafted from pure cotton, it keeps you cool while looking festive. The floral print adds charm, while the gotta patti detail gives it that celebratory edge. A beautiful pick for Diwali mornings, temple visits, festive fashion lovers.

Key Features:

Floral printed design :Classic and graceful.

Made from pure cotton :Breathable and natural.

Includes matching trousers and dupatta.

Traditional yet trendy.

Cotton may crease easily, requiring light ironing after wear.

This Diwali, step into the light with elegance, tradition, and unbeatable comfort. These four beautiful kurta sets from Myntra offer more than just fashion they bring together craftsmanship and style in one outfit. Whether you're drawn to mirror work, embroidery, floral prints, or rich cotton textures, there’s a set that fits your festive mood. And with Myntra’s Diwali Sale 2025 offering massive discounts, there’s no better time to upgrade your ethnic wardrobe. So why wait? Add these beauties to your cart and let your Diwali glow with every outfit you wear! Hurry up and shop to have your Diwali appearance as bright as the Diwali festivities themselves

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article