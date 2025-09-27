Elegant Men’s Kurtas To Shop At Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2025
Explore Myntra’s stylish men’s kurtas during the Big Fashion Festival 2025 from 23rd to 30th September. Discover embroidered, woven, and printed designs perfect for festive celebrations with great discounts.
The Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2025, 23 rd to 30 th September is the right moment to get a festive wardrobe consisting of classy men's kurtas. Kurtas in embroidered Chikankari and woven festive designs are both the embodiment of tradition and style, which are the rightful balance. Myntra has an assortment of kurtas that have cultural touch with contemporary touch. These are the finest kurtas you can buy this holiday season in the name of a glamorous party.
House Of Pataudi Chikankari Kurta
Image source - Myntra.com
Wear classic beauty in the form of the House of Pataudi embroidered Chikankari kurta. It is crafted in a mandarin collar and geometric embroidery which is a royal touch to a party event. Today treat yourself to this fancy kurth.
Key Features:
- Geometric Chikankari embroidery for classic appeal
- Mandarin collar adds refined elegance
- Straight cut ensures a sleek silhouette
- Crafted with fine detailing for a festive look
- Delicate embroidery may need gentle handling
Devoiler Festive Kurta
Image source - Myntra.com
Enter the party wearing the Devoiler woven design kurta. It is a lightweight and straight fitted outfit, which makes it a nice option in cultural events and family reunions. Take into account this kurta to have elegant celebrations.
Key Features:
- Woven detailing enhances festive appeal
- Straight fit provides comfort and ease
- Classic design suitable for all occasions
- Lightweight fabric ideal for long wear
- Fabric may crease easily
Here&Now Embroidered Kurta
Image source - Myntra.com
As an ethnic garment, the Here&Now sequin embroidered floral kurta provides a new angle to the garment. It is a unique product due to its mandarin collar and its abundant detailing. dispense into this romantically ready kurthood.
Key Features:
- Floral embroidery with sequins for festive charm
- Mandarin collar gives refined style
- Straight kurta design balances comfort and elegance
- Rich fabric creates a premium look
- Sequins may require careful washing
Anouk Indigo Kurta
Image source - Myntra.com
Go casual with the Anouk indigo short kurta. It combines the ethnic tradition and contemporary comfort featuring geometric prints and soft cotton fabric. Look at this jacket worn to casual party events.
Key Features:
- Indigo base with striking geometric print
- Short kurta style for casual ease
- Pure cotton fabric for breathable comfort
- Versatile design works for multiple occasions
- May not suit very formal events
Shopping of fancy men's kurtas at very good festival rates is best done in the Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2025 scheduled on 23 rd to 30 th September. Myntra has a variety of designs in Chikankari embroidery, woven, and clever printed pieces, which make the assortment of the shop a special thing to wear in every occasion. These kurtas are comfortable, elegant, and traditional and thus are adaptable to any wardrobe. Make your fashion choice this season unique and updated with the exclusive collection of Myntra and enjoy every party with a sense of security, allure, and elegance.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.