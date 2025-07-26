Elegant Summer Kurtas to Shop Now – Myntra Grand Festive Days (23–27 July 2025)

Summer fashion is all about breathable fabrics, airy silhouettes, and timeless prints that bring comfort without compromising on elegance. Whether you are looking for something for daily errands, office wear, or festive gatherings, kurtas remain the most versatile choice. With Myntra’s Grand Festive Days happening from 23rd to 27th July 2025, it is the perfect time to stock up on wardrobe essentials that combine comfort and charm. From floral prints and geometric patterns to classic paisley designs, these summer-ready kurtas will keep you stylishly cool.

This Anarkali kurta from Anouk features a graceful floral print and flared hem, making it ideal for family gatherings, casual functions, or semi-formal summer events. Its flowing structure ensures ease of movement and adds visual elegance to every step.

Key Features:

Flared Anarkali silhouette with floral print

Lightweight fabric perfect for warm weather

Three-quarter sleeves for everyday ease

Works well for both casual and festive looks

May need ironing to retain its shape after washing

Designed in breathable pure cotton, this straight kurta from InWeave features a soft sweetheart neckline and a striking geometric print. A great pick for days when you need to stay cool yet look smart, whether at work or on a casual outing.

Key Features:

100% pure cotton fabric ensures breathability

Unique sweetheart neckline for added femininity

Straight cut flatters a variety of body shapes

Bold geometric pattern adds visual appeal

Cotton may shrink slightly after the first wash

A refined everyday option, this straight-fit kurta comes in soothing tones with floral prints that reflect understated elegance. Pair it with leggings, jeans, or palazzos for a fresh, polished day look.

Key Features:

Straight silhouette allows for easy movement

Light floral print suited for summer wear

Perfect for office days or casual errands

Neatly finished sleeves and hemline

Light fabric may be slightly sheer in strong light

This A-line kurta from Prisca offers a modern take on traditional styling with its notch neckline and structured panelled stitching. The rich paisley print gives it a festive flair while the silhouette keeps it wearable through long summer days.

Key Features:

Notch neck and A-line shape for structure and flow

Paisley print gives a traditional look

Panelled seams enhance the fit and design

Comfortable choice for all-day wear

May need innerwear or layering for full coverage

Whether you’re revamping your everyday ethnic wear or looking to add a few graceful pieces for special occasions, these summer kurtas from Myntra offer the perfect blend of style, fabric, and comfort. Make the most of the Grand Festive Days from 23rd to 27th July 2025 and add these elegant, easygoing options to your wardrobe—because cool, effortless dressing should never be complicated.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.