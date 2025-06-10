Elevate your Casual Wear Shorts with Myntra End of Reason Sale

Find casual style and comfort with this assortment of ladies' shorts featuring everything from sleek quality and the high-rise ease of slip-on shorts to lighthearted and printed terry fabric, to sporty details and pretty lace hems. Now buy at lowest prices wuth Myntra End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 12th June. Great for hot days and athletic activity, they go well with your favorite tops, t-shirts and hoodies. These shorts have a relaxed fit and stylish designs perfect to wear for any lowkey weekend or casual day out with friends.

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

Slim and classic and made for easy days — our Solid Pattern High-Rise Slip-On Shorts are a warm-weather essential. These shorts are cut for a trim fit and a comfortable high rise so you can enjoy structure and ease. Whether you’re on the go, lounging, or out for a casual brunch, these easy, pull-on shorts strike the ideal balance between comfort and polished style. The solid style makes it so easy to mix and match, you'll feel comfortable taking them with any top, crop or oversized shirt for hundreds of everyday styles.

Key Features

High-Rise Fit: Offers tummy coverage and a flattering waistline silhouette.

Slip-On Design: No fuss, no zippers—easy to wear and move in.

Solid Color: A versatile basic that pairs well with printed or neutral tops.

May Show Sweat: Solid colors and lightweight fabrics can highlight sweat marks in hot weather.

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

Give your loungewear or weekend look a playful and cozy spin with the Glitchez Women Printed Terry Regular Fit Shorts. Crafted from plush terry, these shorts are ideal for easy weekend living, coffee breaks, or lounging around the house. The trendy prints make them young, fashion-forward, while the regular fit provides comfort and freedom of movement. Wherever you choose to wear them with a cropped tee or oversized hoodie, these shorts are your top choice for easy fashion with a cool-girl twist.

Key Features

Soft Terry Fabric: Cozy and breathable, perfect for lounging or casual outings.

Playful Prints: Adds personality and charm to a basic silhouette.

Elastic Waistband: Ensures a snug yet flexible fit for various body types.

Prints May Fade: With frequent washes, the vibrancy of the print may reduce over time.

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

Step up your casual wardrobe with the Glitchez Women Side Stripe Lace Hem Regular Fit Terry Shorts—where sporty meets feminine effortlessly. Crafted from soft terry fabric for all-day comfort, these shorts feature trendy side stripes paired with delicate lace hems that add a subtle, stylish twist. The regular fit provides a relaxed silhouette that’s perfect for running errands, lounging, or casual meet-ups. Combining comfort and charm, these shorts bring a fresh, versatile look to your everyday style.

Key Features

Soft Terry Fabric: Lightweight and breathable for ultimate comfort.

Side Stripe Detail: Adds a sporty, on-trend accent.

Regular Fit: Provides relaxed comfort without sacrificing style.

Casual Use Only: Best suited for informal settings, not for formal occasions.

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

Elevate your everyday casuals with the SZN Women High-Rise Shorts—a blend of modern style and all-day comfort. Designed with a flattering high-rise waist, these shorts enhance your silhouette while providing excellent support. Crafted from breathable fabric, they’re perfect for warm-weather adventures, weekend hangouts, or casual strolls. Their minimalist design makes them easy to pair with crop tops, tees, or blouses, making these shorts a versatile staple for your wardrobe essentials.

Key Features

High-Rise Waist: Accentuates the waist for a flattering fit.

Breathable Fabric: Keeps you cool and comfortable in warm weather.

Comfortable Fit: Provides freedom of movement without compromising on shape.

No Additional Details: Simple design might feel too basic for some.

The shorts are made to blend style and comfort, making available many options for various tastes and events. Now buy at lowest prices wuth Myntra End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 12th June. The high-rise jeans with a close fit perfect for dressing up or the loose terry cloth ones with colorful prints and light details are your best picks for comfortable days. Although a few designers recommend treating such clothes with care and avoiding suits, their flexibility and fashionable designs make them must-haves for many people. You should make sure to top up your wardrobe with these must-haves, particularly this End of Reason Sale, as Myntra gives you a chance to get the best of both worlds: style and sales.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.