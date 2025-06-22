Empire Midi Dresses Now on Sale at Myntra Big Brands Bash (18 to 22 June 2025)

Empire midi dresses are available during the Myntra Big Brands Bash (18 to 22 June 2025) at discounted prices. These dresses are known for their fitted bodice and flared lower half, offering both comfort and style. They are suitable for daytime outings, events, or casual dinners. This is a good opportunity to shop flattering and elegant dresses at better prices.

Image Source: Myntra.com



This Mast & Harbour dress blends feminine charm with playful detailing, perfect for brunches or weekend getaways. The smocked bodice ensures a flattering fit while the puff sleeves and floral print add to its romantic aesthetic. Finished with a tasteful side slit, this midi makes a confident statement while staying comfortable.

Key Features:

Soft breathable fabric with all-over floral print

Smocked upper bodice with puffed short sleeves for a fitted shape

Empire waist design with flowing midi silhouette

Side slit enhances movement and adds visual appeal

Fabric may require light ironing to maintain crispness

Image Source: Myntra.com



Effortlessly stylish, this empire midi dress by StyleCast is ideal for casual lunches or easy errands. The structured yet relaxed silhouette flatters various body types, with short sleeves that provide just the right coverage. Its understated appeal lies in its simplicity, making it an ideal everyday essential.

Key Features:

Tailored empire waist gives a soft feminine structure

Short sleeves offer relaxed coverage without feeling too warm

Midi length hits below the knee for a versatile look

Lightweight construction suitable for all-day wear

Fabric may feel slightly sheer under direct sunlight

Image Source: Myntra.com



Azira offers a refreshing take on Indian prints with this ethnic-inspired empire dress. Crafted from breathable cotton, the dress features traditional motifs with a flattering empire waistline. It’s perfect for cultural outings, casual Fridays, or simply elevating your ethnic wardrobe in a subtle modern way.

Key Features:

Ethnic block prints create a standout visual aesthetic

Empire waist enhances the bustline while keeping the look graceful

Made of pure cotton for day-long comfort

Pairs beautifully with ethnic flats or oxidised jewellery

Requires mild care as cotton may shrink slightly after first wash

Image Source: Myntra.com



This cotton midi from House of Mira brings breezy elegance to your summer wardrobe. Its floral prints combined with an empire cut create a softly feminine look that suits both lounging and day outings. The A-line fall flows easily with movement, lending charm with every step.

Key Features:

Floral design printed on breathable cotton fabric

Empire waistline sits just below the bust for comfort and shape

A-line silhouette creates graceful flow and movement

Perfect for warm weather and casual occasions

Light colours may require a slip for fuller coverage

The Myntra Big Brands Bash (18 to 22 June 2025) includes a variety of empire midi dresses in different colours and patterns. These dresses suit many body types and occasions. With soft fabrics and smart designs, they are a good addition to your wardrobe. Take advantage of the sale and add something graceful to your collection.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.