Eternal Sarees To Celebrate Style At Myntra

The saree has never been a mere garment, it has been a representation of elegance, tradition and eternal beauty. Out of the thin chiffons, to the lush silks, each saree has a history to share about culture and handiwork. It still occupies a niche in wardrobes not only when it relates to festive events, but also contemporary events where traditional fashion is combined with contemporary styling. Nowadays the sarees are changing with new fabrics, designs and adornments that make them befitting any mood and celebration. Sarees are one of the most diverse pieces of clothing, be it light everyday wear, or bold and party worthy, or royal and festival worthy.

This chiffon saree is delicate and graceful, and it has been decorated with beads and stones that contribute to a slight glimmer. It is lightweight and touches on glamour easily and it is perfect to use on festive evenings.

Key Features:

Soft chiffon to make it easily draped.

Beads and rock ornamentation to bring about a little shimmer.

Light weighing textile suitable to spend many hours.

Stylish and elegant enough to be worn in the casual and in the celebratory.

Should be handled with care so as not to snag.

Sleek and simple, this organza saree is ideal when one wants simple elegance. It has a solid tone, which makes it a multifunctional composition to use at the events and celebrations.

Key Features:

organza fabric in a crisp modern appearance.

solid color to understated style.

Lots of jewelry to put on it.

Light and comfortable to wear.

Fabric transparency might require a lining of the underskirt.

This Uppada saree, being traditional and with a rustic appeal, has zari work with a checked detailing. It is both culturally rich and modernly styled which makes it fit the occasion of the festivals and family get-togethers.

Key Features:

Zari embroidery is festooned.

Dotted pattern to get a different appearance.

Uppada weave to be culturally rich.

Compaq with gold and silver accessories.

A little heavier material than casual sarees.

This black sequinned saree is ideal for anyone who likes to make a bold statement. It is a combination of the classic drape and the modern glam hence it suits party and evening events.

Key Features:

Embossed with sequins to have a glamorous appearance.

The color is black which is sophisticated.

Blend style to contemporary style.

Ideal in festive and party events.

Not the best when it comes to a very simple or day wear.

Sarees have weathered through the years and have been modified into contemporary versions which are realistic in present day living. They make an ideal combination of tradition, elegance and versatility. It could be the delicate touch of chiffon, the cool elegance of organza, the homely quality of Uppada or the glitter of sequins, every saree can bring something new to your wardrobe. At Myntra, you are given a host of options in terms of sarees that match your personal taste. It is now the best time to invest in items which will not only supplement your festive appearance but also remain perpetually in your collection in the years to come.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.