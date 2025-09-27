Ethnic Charm: Top Ethnic Dresses To Shop At Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2025
Explore Myntra’s finest ethnic dresses at the Big Fashion Festival 2025 from 23rd to 30th September. Enjoy festive designs, embroidery, and elegant details with amazing discounts on ethnic fashion.
The Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2025, which will be held between 23 rd and 30 th September, is the ultimate place to be when it comes to the fashionable ethnic fashion at unmatched prices. The ethnic dresses still occupy a niche in festive dresses with a combination of tradition and comfort and sophistication. Myntra has numerous designs including embroidered gowns to printed maxi gowns. The following are some of the most suitable choices that will make your wardrobe this season luxurious and elegant.
Anouk Floral Dress
Image source - Myntra.com
Introducing a new print Anouk dress. Its print is very appealing and its design is easy going, so it can be used in any gathering or day time celebration. Venerate this luxurious ethnic option.
Key Features:
- Floral prints for a refreshing look
- Lightweight material ensures comfort
- A-line design adds easy grace
- Simple style suits multiple occasions
- Prints may fade with frequent wash
Globus Embroidered Dress
Image source - Myntra.com
Spin heads with the Globus embossed ethnic dress with strappy sleeves and ethnic designs. It can be used on festive evenings because it combines the classic design and the modern one. You deserve to wear this stylish dress.
Key Features:
- Embroidered yoke for striking detail
- Adjustable strappy sleeves for flexibility
- A-line maxi fit for elegant shape
- Ethnic motifs highlight festive charm
- Straps may need readjusting often
Baesd Striped Gown
Image source - Myntra.com
The Baesd striped embroidered gown is a sophisticated item to add to your wardrobe. It is cozied in a sweet heart neck with dupatta giving off a celebration mood. Take into account this fashionable dress at weddings and other special events.
Key Features:
- Sweetheart neckline enhances feminine appeal
- Stripes with embroidery create unique style
- Comes with matching dupatta for elegance
- Georgette fabric gives flowing movement
- Dupatta may require frequent fixing
Inddus Zari Dress
Image source - Myntra.com
Adore tradition using the Inddus floral zari and sequinned embroidered dress. Its pleated A-line cut is not only comfortable but graceful to wear, so it is an outfit that is ready to wear during the festival. Today is the time to indulge in this piece of statement.
Key Features:
- Zari and sequins highlight festive richness
- Pleated A-line silhouette flatters shape
- Soft fabric ensures breathable comfort
- Floral embroidery adds timeless charm
- Sequins may need careful maintenance
The Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2025, 23 rd-30 th September, is the most ideal event to revamp your wardrobe with gorgeous ethnic attire. Myntra is full of floral prints, maxi dresses in embroideries and sequinned gowns that can help you shine when you are at celebrations. These are works of art that are meant to be comfortable and yet at the same time presentable at every occasion. Use the festival discounts and spend on ethnic dresses that are traditional, beautiful and trendy during this season.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
