Ethnic Dresses That Turn Heads: 4 Stunning Picks on Myntra for Every Festive Mood

These ethnic dresses are all gorgeous and suitable to wear on wedding occasions and family get-togethers or just a time when you just wish you are the best in yourself. Whether they are flowy maxis or elegant anarkalis, there is something special that each of them introduces to your wardrobe. They are comfortable and they also make you look elegant, at the same time and they belong to this season.

Video courtesy: Myntra

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

It is a flowy, light, and summery dress. The georgette fabric is soft and it adds a twisty and grandeur nature of the outfit with the tiered layers of the outfit. It has thin shoulder straps and dupatta, so it is surely perfect to wear during haldi ceremony, sangeets or summer events.

Key Features

Flared silhouette with tiered ruffles

Sleeveless with shoulder straps

Lightweight georgette for summer

Comes with a matching dupatta

Elegant for festive and daytime events

Not ideal for cold weather or formal functions.

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

Being feminine and fresh, this floral Anarkali-style kurta fits especially well. The square neck is more modern and the georgette fabric moves so well. It is charming and comfortable wether you combine it with pants or churidars or even wear it on its own. Ideal at informal festive parties or even a daytime ethnic look.

Key Features

Bright floral prints for a cheerful vibe

Square neck adds a stylish detail

Georgette fabric feels airy

Flared hem gives an Anarkali effect

Easy to dress up or keep simple

Doesn’t come with a dupatta, so you may need to pair your own.

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

It is an ideal outfit to put on evening functions. Tightly embroidered and with sequin work, it just blinged out, not too much to be ova. It has the flaring-in-fit style and is provided with a dupatta to add to the style. Its best suited during mehendi nights or weddings dinners.

Key Features

Ethnic motifs with sequins add sparkle

Fit and flare design flatters most body types

Comes with a dupatta

Soft material, not itchy

Elegant and festive-ready

Sequins may come loose with machine washing—hand wash recommended.

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

This maxi dress represents a perfect combination of comfort and elegance, as it is embroidered with rich floral zari. It is ideal to be used at formal occasions and also it is nice with heavy jewelry and open shoes. The length is floor, which creates a graceful impression, and it is designed to wear it during several hours without being uncomfortable.

Key Features

Beautiful zari embroidery for a regal look

Floor-length maxi cut

Easy to wear for long hours

Works well with ethnic jewelry

Ideal for festive or family functions

Might feel slightly heavy due to zari work.

It does not matter whether a person loves strong embroidery or something flowy and cozy as these dresses by Myntra provide style and comfort simultaneously. Whether it is layered maxis, flared Anarkalis, there is something that makes each outfit noticeable. The reason why these dresses are not simply good-looking, but good, wearable and fit Indo-weather is because these dresses are made of synthetic materials. Yes, there are those that lack dupattas or require meticulous cleaning but on the whole, they are good bets in case of any festive season. In case you are constructing a wardrobe that will be traditional as well as trendy, this small wardrobe that is presented by Myntra is a good starting point. Buy now and be ready to party in a few moments!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.