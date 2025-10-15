Ethnic Outfits to Elevate Your Style – Now Live on Diwali Myntra Sale 2025

With Myntra’s Diwali Sale live now, it’s the perfect time to grab your dream ethnic outfit at unbeatable prices! We’ve found 4 gorgeous festive wear pieces that mix elegance, comfort and trend look . Whether it’s for Diwali parties, wedding functions or traditional events, these kurtas, suit sets and lehengas are all you need to sparkle. Ready to save big and look stunning? Let’s dive into these must-have fashion picks!

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

This Anouk Floral Printed Anarkali Kurta is your perfect pick for subtle elegance. With its flowy design and delicate floral print, it brings grace to any occasion. Ideal for festive mornings or family get-togethers, its breezy comfort makes it a wardrobe must-have. Dress it up with jhumkas or keep it minimal either way, you're bound to look effortlessly chic.

Key Features:

Beautiful floral print.

Lightweight fabric, great for long wear.

Round neck with 3/4th sleeves.

Calf-length for a graceful look.

Not suitable for very formal or evening functions.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Make a royal statement with the Autumn Lane Triyaksha Rani Suit Set. This heavy-work ensemble is made for grand occasions, giving you a queen-like aura. Its detailed embroidery and rich finish make it ideal for weddings, receptions and major festivals. Step into elegance with this luxurious outfit that guarantees compliments with every twirl and glance.

Key Features:

Embroidery work.

Comes with matching dupatta and pants.

Elegant festive-ready colors.

Tailored for special events.

Can feel a bit heavy for long wear, especially during summer.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

For those who love a little drama in their outfit, this Baesd Semi-Stitched Lehenga is a dream. It blends thread embroidery with modern look. You get the freedom to customize the fit, and the detailed dupatta adds extra glamour. Ideal for weddings or sangeet nights, this look ensures you shine like a showstopper.

Key Features:

Semi-stitched for custom tailoring.

Comes with unstitched blouse and dupatta.

Lightweight but festive.

Trendy yet traditional look.

Requires stitching, which may delay immediate wear..

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Simple yet sophisticated, the Nayam by Lakshita Kurta Set is perfect for women who love classic style with a modern twist. This embroidered kurta paired with trousers adds elegance to everyday wear or small gatherings. Soft fabric and floral accents make it an effortless choice for busy days when you still want to look your best.

Key Features:

Soft, breathable fabric.

Comes with coordinated trousers.

Perfect for daily ethnic wear.

Straight fit for clean lines.

Might feel too plain for very festive or large events.

This Diwali, celebrate not just the festival of lights but the joy of looking and feeling beautiful without overspending. Thanks to Myntra’s Diwali Sale, you can grab these stunning ethnic outfits at irresistible prices. From the vibrant Baesd lehenga to the elegant Nayam kurta set, there’s something for every celebration. Perfectly blending tradition and trend, these pieces help you dress to impress. Don’t wait pieces are limited, and so are the deals. Elevate your wardrobe, embrace the festive spirit, and let your outfit shine brighter than the diyas this season!

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article