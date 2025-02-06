Enjoy the luscious comfort and rich elegance of velvet this holiday season with Myntra's Fashion Carnival Sale. From February 6th to 12th, get a great selection of velvet kurti sets to improve your style. Whether you're looking for a stylish outfit for a wedding or a celebratory party or want to add a touch of grandeur to your wardrobe, this sale has a wide range of designs, colors, and styles to select from. Prepare to discover a carefully picked range of velvet kurti sets at great prices, providing the ideal opportunity to find your dream outfit.

1. Nayam By Lakshita Women Floral Embroidered Regular Velvet Kurta & Palazzos

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Nayam By Lakshita Women's Floral Embroidered Velvet Kurta & Palazzos Set is a luxurious and elegant outfit perfect for festive occasions. The rich purple velvet fabric, adorned with intricate floral embroidery, exudes sophistication and grace.

Key Features

Kurta Design: Floral embroidered for a rich, festive look.

Kurta Style: Straight-cut with a regular fit.

Kurta Sleeves: Three-quarter regular sleeves.

Palazzo Pattern: Solid for a balanced, versatile look.

Palazzo Closure: Slip-on for easy wear.

Material: Velvet (soft and luxurious).

Care Instructions: Hand wash cold to maintain fabric quality and embroidery.

Stretchability: Limited stretchability compared to cotton or rayon blends.

2. Varanga Thread Embroidered Panelled Winter Kurta with Trouser

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Varanga Thread Embroidered Panelled Winter Kurta with Trouser Set is a luxurious and elegant outfit designed for festive occasions. Crafted from premium velvet fabric, this set exudes warmth and sophistication, perfect for winter celebrations.

Key Features

Kurta Design: Solid black with intricate thread embroidery & pearl beadwork for a rich aesthetic.

Kurta Neckline: Mandarin collar, offering a sophisticated look.

Kurta Fabric: Velvet machine weave, providing warmth and a premium finish.

Palazzo Pattern: Printed design for a trendy contrast.

Palazzo Length: Ankle-length for a modern touch.

Occasion: Heavy embroidery makes it more suited for special occasions rather than casual wear.

3. Shae by SASSAFRAS Ethnic Motifs V-Neck Thread Work Velvet Kurti With Trousers

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Shae by SASSAFRAS Ethnic Motifs V-Neck Velvet Kurti with Trousers is a stylish and elegant ensemble, perfect for festive occasions. The navy blue velvet kurti features intricate thread work on the yoke, adding a touch of sophistication.

Key Features

Kurti Design: Ethnic motifs yoke design with detailed thread work for a rich, festive look.

Kurti Style: Straight shape, regular fit, ensuring a comfortable and sleek silhouette.

Kurti Sleeves: Three-quarter sleeves, ideal for an elegant touch.

Kurti Length: Above knee with a straight hem for a versatile style.

Trousers Pattern: Solid for a classic and sophisticated look.

Trousers Fabric: Velvet for a coordinated winter outfit.

Length: Above-knee length may not be preferred by those looking for longer silhouettes.

4. Sangria Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Winter Velvet Kurta & Trousers

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Sangria Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Winter Velvet Kurta & Trousers set is an elegant and warm ensemble, perfect for festive and winter occasions. Designed in a rich maroon hue, this kurta features ethnic embroidery with intricate thread work, adding a regal touch.

Key Features

Kurta Design: Ethnic embroidered motifs for a festive appeal.

Kurta Sleeves: Three-quarter sleeves, perfect for versatility and comfort.

Kurta Neckline: Round neck, offering a classic and elegant look.

Trouser Pattern: Solid maroon for a seamless, coordinated look.

Trouser Closure: Slip-on style for easy wearability.

MaintenanceDry clean only, requiring extra maintenance.

Make the most of Myntra's Fashion Carnival Sale by upgrading your winter wardrobe with sumptuous velvet kurti sets. Whether you love elaborate embroidery, rich hues, or elegant silhouettes, this sale is an excellent opportunity to select a look that emanates refinement and warmth. With a wide range of styles from top brands available at incredible rates, now is the moment to embrace the regal appeal of velvet. Don't miss out on your fantasy holiday outfit before the sale closes on February 12th.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.