Fashionable Suit sets To uplift your party wear at Myntra Big Fashion Festival.

Special events and festivals demand apparel that unites comfort, elegance and everlasting beauty. Suit sets are among the most preferred in ethnic wear as they are a complete set that is not subject to mix and match. It can be a floral anarkali, flowing dupatta or a kaftani-style dress to add a modern twist, these outfits give the class to any party. The Myntra Big Fashion Festival is currently underway, so there is no better opportunity to add stylish suit sets to your wardrobe and celebrate like you are supposed to.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

It is a floral printed V-neck cotton kurta that is worn with palazzos and a dupatta and is a nice and simple wear option that can be worn on daily basis or during celebrations. This is because the breathable fabric is comfortable and does not sacrifice style.

Key Features:

Cotton cloth that is pure and long-lasting.

Floral prints are slightly sophisticated.

Full set including palazzos and dupatta.

The V-neckline is a flattering design.

Cotton material can easily become wrinkly.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

A floral print anarkali kurta made of trousers with a dupatta. It is an ideal ensemble to wear during festive occasions when one needs the comfort of the modern world, yet the traditional grace in the same outfit.

Key Features:

The Anarkali design is a royal flow.

Floral print helps in festivity.

Has dressed in trousers and a dupatta.

Fits well even when working long hours.

Heavy material can be hot during the summer.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

An update to standard clothing, this kaftan suit set is a more casual fit with print patterns, and coordinating pants. It is a universal option of celebrations (festivity) or informal parties.

Key Features:

Modern touch is added by the kaftan style.

Relaxed fit guarantees the all-day comfort.

Floral print has a stylish appearance.

The outfit is completed with pairable trousers.

Silhouette can be loose and not be suitable to all types of bodies.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

A floral printed kurta and trousers and dupatta that suits women, who appreciate simplicity and at the same time, elegance. It is a perfect choice when it comes to party invitations or family gatherings or going out.

Key Features:

It is made comfortable by lightweight fabric.

Flowers to wear forever.

Includes trouser and dupatta.

Can be worn via semi-formal and casual.

Design can be simple on festive occasions.

Suit sets are so convenient and fashionable in ethnic clothes. Ranging across traditional anarkalis to kaftan shapes, all the designs are easy to wear and provide a full ensemble to every occasion. During the Myntra Big Fashion Festival, which is currently underway, you have the option of a wide variety of floral printed suit sets that are easy to wear, fashionable and really fun to have on during outings.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.