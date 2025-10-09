Festive Glow Up: Best 3-Piece Ethnic Sets for Women in Amazon Diwali Sale 2025

Lighten up your wardrobes this Diwali with gorgeous ethnic 3-piece sets this Diwali in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale 2025. These garments incorporate Indian culture with a contemporary spin, be it the silk palazzos or embroidered saris and elegant dhoti sets. These outfits are ideal in case of an office party, a festive get-together, or a family event- they are sure to ensure elegance and a classy festive style. Make your fashion talk this season, and you do not need to spend on your clothes!

Image Source- Amazon.in



Order Now

The 3-piece ethnic set of Ameeha determines the festive beauty with its long shrug design and an embroidered border. Wearing a crop top, flared pants, and flowy shrug are a pair of items that make it a dependable outfit during Diwali events.

Key Features:

Elegant embroidered border adds festive charm.

Lightweight fabric ensures comfort for long wear.

Long shrug design offers a graceful silhouette.

Perfect for festive and wedding celebrations.

Shrug fabric may require gentle handling due to embroidery.

Image Source- Amazon.in



Order Now

CLLEORA is introducing royalty with this 3-piece set made of silk printed. The silk feel of softness combined with an embossed koti shrug and palazzo makes the style look expensive, ready to party with a minimum of effort.

Key Features:

Luxurious silk fabric adds an elegant shine.

Comfortable fit with airy palazzo design.

Printed koti elevates ethnic appeal.

Ideal for traditional and semi-formal occasions.

Silk fabric needs delicate washing or dry cleaning.

Image Source- Amazon.in



Order Now

This is a beautiful peacock-blue dhoti set that is combined with glam and tradition in DARLA STITCHES. It was made in satin and velvet, giving it a luxurious touch and the Indo-western style of a contemporary festive look.

Key Features:

V-neck satin top and trendy dhoti pants.

A cushy velvet shrug is an addition of grandeur and elegance.

Indo-Western style is ideal for parties and weddings.

The addition of eye-catching peacock-blue color adds elegance.

Velvet fabric can feel warm in outdoor settings.

Image Source- Amazon.in



Order Now

This CLLEORA georgette embroidered set is a masterpiece of a fest. A combination of a cozy and party atmosphere is provided by the green color, a complex embroidery pattern, and loose palazzo pants.

Key Features:

Premium georgette fabric feels soft and breathable.

Intricate embroidery enhances traditional beauty.

Flowy palazzo for graceful festive wear.

Versatile outfit for Diwali, weddings, and family gatherings.

May require lining for full opacity.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale 2025 is the most appropriate time to upgrade your ethnic wardrobe. New products, Ameeha long shrug and CLLEORA royal silk and georgette costumes are both full of glamour and comfort in the spirit of festivities. The dhoti set of satin and velvet offered by DARLA STITCHES provides a sophisticated Indo-western style to the contemporary woman. You can choose the old-fashioned or the modern touch, but whichever you prefer, you will be unique in this season of the year with these 3-piece outfits. You can afford to miss nothing! Hurry up and shop to have your Diwali appearance as bright as the Diwali festivities themselves.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.