Find the Best Women’s Kurtas: Trendy & Comfortable

Do you wish to wear trendy but comfortable kurtas for the long term? Flipkart provides excellent straight kurtas which are appropriate to be worn in any occasion. From plain, flowers to coloured, the series offers all! We are trying out four elegant ladies' kurtas here that are perfectly fine to wear during off-days, office meetups, or even family events.

1. PRISCA Women Floral Print Viscose Rayon Straight Kurta (Multicolor)

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

The multicolor PRISCA Women's Floral Print Viscose Rayon Straight Kurta is stylish and comfortable at the same time. For a lunch date in the open or a friends' outing, the kurta will keep you looking good without any compromise on comfort.

Key Features:

Fabric: Comfortable light-weight viscose rayon fabric, easy to wear throughout the day.

Design: Happy floral print adds a touch of freshness and sophistication.

Fit: Simple, straight kurta with relaxed and easy fit.

Versatility: Ideal for a daily outing, family function, or a special celebration.

Note: Gets crumpled very easily and can be occasionally ironed to keep it crunchy.

2. Vinod Print Women Printed Viscose Rayon Straight Kurta (Yellow)

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

If you are the kind who prefers sunny and bright colors, then the Vinod Print Women Printed Viscose Rayon Straight Kurta in yellow is just for you. For your office and social occasion, this yellow kurta is a cool but classy fashion choice.

Key Features:

Fabric: Lightweight, easy-breathe viscose rayon fabric that will keep you feeling fresh all day.

Color: Bright yellow with a trendy printed look, perfect for casual wear.

Style: The trendy print and bright yellow color make this kurta perfect for casual and special occasion wear.

Easy to Care For: Easy care and machine washable.

Note: The bright color fades after some washes.

3. Sa Rasa Women Floral Print Viscose Rayon Straight Kurta (Multicolor)

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

Sa Rasa Women's Multicolor Floral Print Viscose Rayon Straight Kurta is pure comfort and style. It is ideal for the contemporary woman who needs style with comfort.

Key Features:

Fabric: Soft, light and airy viscoserayon fabric is ideal for summer attire.

Design: Stylish and young look with vibrant floral patterns in multicolor.

Fit: Straight-cut has comfortable, relaxed fit with freedom of movement.

Versatility: Can be dressed down for office, office meetings, or even house parties.

Note: The dyes bleed a bit on the first wash, so it would be best to wash it separately.

4. PHYSIL Women Floral Print Cotton Blend Straight Kurta (Multicolor)

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

The PHYSIL Women's Floral Print Cotton Blend Straight Kurta multicolor is an ideal blend of style and comfort. Whether you need to attend any family function or go for a last-minute grocery run, this multicolor kurta will keep you comfortable and in fashion.

Key Features:

Fabric: Cotton blend fabric provides relaxation and is also breathable, which makes it best suited for a tropical climate.

Design: The use of floral print in different colors gives a sophisticated look to the design.

Fit: Easy straight cut that can fit several body types and be easy to wear.

Note: The fabric shrinks when washed for the first time, and thus cold water is used to wash it.

In case you love floral patterns, bright colors, or lightweight fabric such as viscose rayon and cotton blend, these kurtas are easy to wear and stylish. Do you want to get one of these beautiful kurtas for your wardrobe? All these trendy and cozy kurtas are on Flipkart, your style heaven. Be it casual wear or trendy for a party, these kurtas will not only be cozy but also trendy. Buy now and upgrade your wardrobe with these great options!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.