Fit & Flare Beauties Under ₹700: Midi Dresses from Myntra Clearance Sale
Discover four elegant midi dresses under ₹700: ethnic prints, flutter sleeves, Peter Pan collars, and puff‑sleeve Alia cuts. Soft fabrics meet flattering styles in this Myntra Summer Clearance Sale!
Under 700 Fit and flare midi dresses - perfect to wear for brunches, party mornings, or casual meet-ups. Summer dresses up these articles with lightweight materials, feminine shapes, and low-key ornamentations. Dress down and get discounted to the max with free shipping and no-hassle returns. Get your size before they are sold out!
1. FLOWERVELLY – Ethnic Motifs V-Neck Fit & Flare Dress
With FLOWERVELLY's V-neck midi dress printed with ethnic motifs, it provides ethnic charm. Fit-and-flare silhouette is used to create a classic look, and a V-neck is offered to create a slendering detail. Viscose rayon, that is a light and breezy material, can be worn in summer, afternoons of brunches, or when everyone is at the office in casual clothes.
Key Features:
- Classic look through ethnic motif print
- Flattering V-neck
- Fit‑and‑flare silhouette
- Light and airy viscose rayon fabric
- Versatile midi length
- Print alignment can differ marginally from size to size.
2. DIMPY GARMENTS – Flutter Sleeve Fit & Flare Midi Dress
This is the DIMPY GARMENTS dress, with flutter sleeves and a fit-and-flare midi that gives flirtatious femininity. The soft covering material is airy and satiny, easy to wear as lightweight sleeves are pre-textured, creating the zest of motion. Perfect for a picnic brunch or just hanging out, this midi embodies summer fun.
Key Features:
- Carefree flutter sleeves
- Flattering fit‑and‑flare cut
- Lightweight polyester-blend fabric
- Midi length for effortless styling
- Ideal for day events
- Sleeves are light and tend to catch the wind outside.
3. Moda Rapido – Peter Pan Collar Fit & Flare Dress
Falling into the timeless design, Moda Rapido has a dress with a sweet Peter Pan collar and a fitted waist. The fit and flare figure also pairs best with sneakers or flats and is an alluring option when it comes to brunch on the weekends or walks in the garden.
Key Features:
- Timeless Peter Pan collar
- Fit‑and‑flare silhouette
- Soft, silky cotton fabric
- Quilted seams for extra stability
- Flirty midi length
- The collar will wrinkle—iron gently after washing.
4. Varanga – Rust Alia Cut Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
Make a style splash in Varanga's Alma cut midi dress. Statement puff sleeves make a statement, and the A-line skirt fits every body type. Earthy elegance comes from the rust hue, perfect for day-evening wear.
Key Features:
- Style-forward Alma cut design
- Statement puff sleeves
- A-line midi skirt
- Rich rust colour
- Can be worn as informal or party wear
- Puff sleeves will appear bulky on narrow shoulders.
These four midi dresses are excellent for a fashionable flair below ₹700 at Myntra's Clearance Sale (June 25–30). From FLOWERVELLY's ethnic V-neck, DIMPY's flutter sleeves, Moda Rapido's old-world collar, to Varanga's natural puff charm, there is a dress for varied style and summer comfort. Lightweight, complementary silhouettes make them ready for daily brunch outings to party events. Their deals are so big, and the shipping is free and fast, so the time has never been better to improve your wardrobe. Grab these hottest buys and enjoy your days in style while saving a significant amount of money."
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
