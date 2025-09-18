Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: 4 Women's Kurtis to Elevate Your Festive Look
Find elegant kurtas that are ideal during holiday seasons and when one is out on the move. Traditional and comfortable, these kurtis have both floral prints and embroidery. Shop now in the Big Billion Days Sale of Flipkart since 23rd September.
The season of festivals has come, and so has the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale on 23rd September! This is the right moment to replenish your ethnic wardrobe with a 24-hour early access for the Plus and Black members. These kurtas are elegant, comfortable, and fashionable, and can add a touch of style and comfort to any event, whether it is floral prints, embroidery, or more. You can be ready to celebrate events or even go out on an errand, and these kurtis will make your day. We are going to discuss the most popular kurtas that are handpicked, nd the combination of tradition and modern style.
Sangouri Women Floral Print Straight Kurta
Image source- Flipkart.com
Floral prints are classic, and the Sangouri Straight Kurth is just that. It is flatteringly tailored in a straight cut that fits two-thirds of the body, and may be worn on casual days or at a party, or at the workplace.
Key Features
- Attractive floral print design
- Comfortable straight cut fit
- Lightweight and breathable fabric
- Perfect for casual and festive wear
- Limited color options available.
Tabeedah Women Self-Design Pakistani Kurta
Image source- Flipkart.com
Add class to your wardrobe with a Self-Designed Pakistani Kurta by Tabeedah. Its self-design, which is inspired by embroideries, will make it unique and have a royal touch to it, and the flowing fit will help you stay comfortable all day long.
Key Features
- Unique self-design detailing
- Elegant Pakistani style
- Comfortable and stylish fit
- Suitable for semi-formal and festive occasions
- May require delicate washing care.
Wawlooks Women Printed & Embroidered Straight Kurta
Image source- Flipkart.com
Wawlooks Printed Embroidered Straight Kurta combines vintage designs and contemporary embroidery to make the Kurta a trendy style. This Thiseasy-to-carryy but eye-catching work of art turns heads wherever you go, at casual dinners or in party situations.
Key Features
- Attractive print with embroidered details
- Comfortable straight cut silhouette
- Breathable fabric for all-day wear
- Ideal for parties and casual occasions
- Embroidery may feel slightly delicate with frequent washing.
Prisca Women Printed Straight Kurta
Image source- Flipkart.com
The Prisca Printed Straight Kurta fits better in case you are of a simple and stylish vibe. This kurta is an everyday wear due to the lightweight fabric and traditional straight fit.
Key Features
- Elegant printed design
- Simple, straight cut fit
- Comfortable and breathable material
- Great for everyday and festive use
- Fabric may wrinkle easily.
You can use this Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale to replace your wardrobe with classy kurtis at a price that is unbeatable. It is either floral Sangouri, elegant Tabeedah, elegant Wawlooks, or old Prisca; all the kurtas have their own way of style and comfort. Missing Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, 23rd September, with early 24-hour access for Plus and Black members. It is the best chance to have the best kurtas before they run out. Party like it is the season, be the center of attention wherever you turn, and get your party time even more with these gorgeous selections.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
