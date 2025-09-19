Flipkart Big Billion Days Starts 23rd Sept: Cozy Women’s Nightwear You’ll Love

Prepare to go comfortable and stylish during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, which begins on 23rd September! You love the vintage nighties or expensive pajama sets, this sale has everything you want to have when you are dreaming at night. In addition, Plus and Black members must have 24-hour early access so they can secure the best deals before others. Breezy fabrics to the innovative style, we have cucuratedour gorgeous nightwear collections in the females category that combine coziness and gracefulness, either at bedtime, lounging around, or even the lazy mornings on a weekend.

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

The Gothda Feb Women Nighty Set will lighten up your evening. This set is made to suit the female fashionista who admires classic tailor-fit sets with a flowy, breathable, and lightweight touch, and the ultimate comfort.

Key Features

Soft and breathable fabric

Elegant design for a feminine look

Lightweight and easy to wear

Ideal for daily nightwear

Limited to casual wear, not suitable for colder nights.

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

Get into the easy allure of the Ameerah Women's Nightdress. This nightdress is ideal for women who are interested in being comfortable with a hint of simplicity. It is a soft and loose garment, making it a perfect everyday nightwear.

Key Features

Relaxed fit for comfortable sleep

Soft fabric for a soothing feel

Easy-to-wear style

Lightweight and breathable design

Limited colour options may not suit everyone’s preference.

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

The Ameerah Striped Shirt and Pyjama Set is a necessity for people who like to wear modern and stylish things at night. It has a fashionable blue striped shirt and bottoms that make it ideal to wear when one wants to relax and sleep.

Key Features

Trendy striped shirt and pyjama combo

Breathable and soft fabric

Comfortable fit for lounging or sleeping

Stylish design for everyday use

Fabric may wrinkle easily after washing.

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

Modernzy Abstract White Night Suit Set will make the night wear. It is a stylish but lightweight clothing that is made in a chic print. This set is modern and comfortable, and perfect to wear among women who enjoy contemporary styles.

Key Features

Trendy abstract print design

Lightweight fabric for easy wear

Comfortable fit for daily use

Stylish enough for casual home wear

White fabric may need frequent washing to maintain brightness.

The Big Billion Days Sale by Flipkart, which will be held on 23rd September, is the last opportunity to renew your night out wardrobe with comfort and style. The elegant Gothda Feb Nighty Set and the plain Ameerah Nightdress, the elegant striped pyjama set, and the elegant Modernzy Abstract suit are among the many items that are sure to appeal to every woman. As a Plus and Black member, you are able to shop with 24 hours of early access, to make sure that you get to shop your favourites before they run out. You can have the coolest patterns, the hottest style, or just simple, easy-going comfort; these nightwear items are the ones you should add to your collection during the festive season.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.