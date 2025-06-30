Flirty Tops Under ₹600: Summer Favorites from Myntra Clearance Sale
Explore four gorgeous puff-sleeve and floral tops under ₹600. Chic designs, comfy fits, and sale prices—perfect for summer outings. Add flirty flair to your wardrobe effortlessly this week!
Need adorable tops on a shoestring? Buy these fun summer styles under Rs 600 only at the Myntra Clearance sale (June 25-30)! These trends with puffed sleeves, flowers, and peplum will give your wardrobe a new life. An ideal choice to wear on a brunch date, or a girl's night out, or even on a night out where you just want to catch up with friends, the pinch of cozy mixed with cuteness, each top is affordable at this price range. Shop quickly—these trends will sell like hotcakes.
1. Stylecast X Slyck – Floral Puff Sleeve Ruffles Smocked Crop Top
Image Source- Myntra.com
Breathe cool and fashionable with this smocked crop top by Stylecast X Slyck. Its puff sleeves with ruffles and a tiny flowers print have plenty to offer in the playfulness and girly beauty. It is a must-have top of this summer that is too pretty and adorable to wear even on high-waist jeans or skirts.
Key Features:
- Smocked bodice for carefree comfort
- Playful puff sleeves featuring ruffles
- Colourful floral print
- Cool crop length styling
- Lightweight polyester mix
- Crop length is potentially too short for those who like extra coverage.
2. Berrylush – Floral One-Shoulder Puff Sleeve Peplum Top
Image Source- Myntra.com
Be elegant and feminine in Berrylush one-shoulder peplum top. The dramatic drama is provided by asymmetrical one shoulder fit and floral print, but still not at the expense of comfort. Ideal to go out on a brunch date or a night out.
Key Features:
- Asymmetric one-shoulder design
- Peplum flares at the waist
- Bold floral print
- Trendy volume puff sleeve
- Light, airy polyester fabric
- One-shoulder design may require a strapless bra and careful fitting.
3. Kibo – V-Neck Puff Sleeve Chiffon Regular Top
Image Source- Myntra.com
Sail into summer in Kibo's V-neck chiffon blouse with refined puff sleeves. Simple regular fit and soft pastel hues offer light fashion for your day. Light fabric makes it ideal for nighttime out or casual Fridays without overwhelming you.
Key Features:
- Feminine V-neckline
- Sheer chiffon with delicate lining
- Soft puff sleeves
- Relaxed fit
- Lightweight and airy polyester fabric
- Chiffon wrinkles easily and will need to be treated with care.
4. Stylecast X Slyck – Floral Printed Top
Image Source- Myntra.com
Add a floral printed top of Stylecast X Slyck to give casual smartness to your day-to-day style. Its relaxed stitching and petite pattern make it a fashionable and classic item in your closet. Wear jeans or leggings, style them for a brunch, running errands, or a day trip.
Key Features:
- Soft floral design
- Relaxed, comfortable fit
- Short sleeves with light volume
- Lightweight, loose polyester fabric
- Simple wardrobe staple
- Regular fit will be boxy on petite silhouettes when not tucked in.
Each of these fashion-forward tops is priced less than ₹600 and is now a part of the Myntra Clearance Sale (June 25–30). Whether you're enamored with the cropped charm of Stylecast X Slyck, asymmetrical drama of Berrylush, breezy chiffon for summer gusts of Kibo, or traditional florals for everyday glow, there's an outfit for every summer vibe. Designed using light and colorful materials with graphic pop color, every fashion item adds character to any normal outfit. And not to mention the sale prices and faster shipping, there is no better time to spruce your closet up. Shop today, dress in an instant, and love flirty, easy style all season.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
