Floral Charm: Best Women’s Printed Kurtas on Flipkart Right Now

Feeling like your kurta closet needs a refresh? Flipkart has carefully handpicked floral showstoppers for any occasion. Whether you adore the poise of Anarkali silhouettes or the convenience of straight-fit designs, there's something for you in this list. Find the floral-printed charm of UT Venero's light-hued Anarkali, New RJP Craft's flowy ease, PSChoice's festive favorite, and DSK Studio's everyday charm. These kurtas are half comfort, half color, and half style, crafted just right for office, brunch, or cozy gatherings. Give your wardrobe the life it deserves this season!

Relaxed and flowing Anarkali with detailed floral prints, this UT Venero kurta pairs ethnic style with the convenience of a daily kurta. Flared long design and V-neck style complement all figures. Ideal for festival wear or daytime occasions, it brings effortless style to your ensemble.

Key Features:

Soft drape rayon fabric

Pretty floral print in pastel colors

Flared Anarkali style

V-neck with 3/4th sleeves

Calf length – great with palazzos or leggings

Light colors might need to be layered over with a slip.

Make heads turn in this colorful, floral, flared kurta from New RJP Craft. All-day comfort in soft rayon and the energetic print make it festive. Pair it with statement earrings and juttis for a stunning ethnic look that is perfect for parties and casual dos.

Key Features:

Flared fit with a celebratory twist

Keyhole detail round neck

Vibrant floral all-over print

Breathable rayon material

Full sleeves – demure and fashionable

Print may appear a bit more bright in real life.

With its bold red base and festive floral print, this PSChoice kurta adds celebratory warmth to your wardrobe. The flared cut provides fashion-forward drape, and the lightweight fabric provides ease of wear. Perfect for pujas, office events, or everyday functions.

Key Features:

Dramatic red floral pattern

Flared hem for easy movement

Calf-length silhouette

Soft rayon blend construction

Easy to wear all day

Runs a bit loose—try sizing down for an easy fit.

Need something simple yet fashionable? Look at this straight-fit kurta from DSK Studio for daily wear. The understated floral print adds a touch of femininity, and the straight cut keeps it elegant and streamlined. Perfect for work, running errands, or simple parties.

Key Features:

Straight-fit design – hassle-free styling

White floral print

Soft rayon fabric

Round neck & 3/4 sleeves

Knee-length for easy matching

Limited flare – not suitable for festival wear.

From office dressing to festival dressing to casual weekend wear, floral kurtas add freshness, femininity, and flair. The UT Venero Anarkali provides elegant flow, New RJP Craft provides colorful festive zest, PSChoice provides sharp elegance, and DSK Studio provides your basic styling requirements. Designed with breathable fabrics, body-skimming cuts, and lovely prints, these kurtas are both fashion-forward and comfortable. A steal at reasonable prices on Flipkart, the ideal moment to purchase one (two!) for your ethnicwear collection. Share blooming confidence with each stride you take.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.