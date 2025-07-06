Floral Grace: Must-Have Kurtas You’ll Love This Myntra’s Payday Sale

Looking to upgrade your ethnic wardrobe during the Myntra Payday Sale (1st to 6th July)? This is just the right moment! Be it big florals or simple embroidery or delicate cotton material, these kurtas are affordable and stylish. Whether it is office appropriate attire and couture, or fun and festive they are the one-stop comfort and style. Offering huge discounts and fast delivery, Myntra presents you the best-rated items that suit all the seasons. These are amazing offers that you should not miss out on- shop and be on trend!

This is the graceful looking Anarkali style of a kurta. The floral print is adorable, the flared hem turns it into an ideal festive day attire or a casual outfit. Combine it with leggings or palazzos making it an entire ethnic look.

Key Features

Elegant Anarkali silhouette with flared hem

Soft hues all-over flower print

Round neck and three-quarter sleeves

Lightweight fabric for everyday comfort

Knee-length—great with leggings or churidars

Fabric may require ironing to maintain its shape

Try on this straight kurta which is 100 percent cotton, when you love comfort and fine prints. It is great in the hot weather and in work clothes. They are simple and yet elegant, making you look and feel fresh all day.

Key Features

Pure cotton fabric—breathable and soft

Subtle floral print for a fresh look

Straight-cut design for a clean silhouette

Side slits add ease of movement

Ideal for daily or work wear

Light colors may be slightly see-through

This beautiful V-neck kurta with floral embroidery is an idyllic choice in case you want a mix of elegance and tradition. It is flattery and is subtly detailed. Appropriate for semi-formal events or luncheons.

Key Features

V-neckline enhances face shape

Intricate floral embroidery on front

Straight hem with comfortable fit

Lightweight fabric—easy to wear all day

Three-quarter sleeves for added coverage

Embroidery may need delicate washing or hand care

This ethnic style kurta is characterized by a mandarin collar and ethnic patterns of colors on lavender color. It is perfect as a party or family affair and can be combined with modernity within tradition. Match it with white pants in a balanced way.

Key Features

Mandarin collar adds a modern twist

Embroidered ethnic motifs for rich detail

Soft lavender tone for a soothing look

Straight silhouette suitable for all body types

Comfortable cotton-blend fabric

Embroidery threads can snag if not stored properly

In case you are going to shop in Myntra Payday Sale scheduled between 1st to 6th July, then you should not overlook these stylish kurtas. Both are special in their own way, be it the casual ease of cotton prints, the serene elegance of Anarkali or the refinery of embroidery. With pensive designs and comfortable breathable material, they ensure dressing up is a pleasurable task.Therefore, when in need of comfort, style and savings in your wardrobe, these kurtas can be precisely what you want in this season!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.