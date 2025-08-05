Floral Skirt Grace: Stylish Picks from Myntra Right to Fashion Sale
Be floral this season with these floral skirts- they are ideal to wear to brunch, vacations, or when you do not have anything to wear! Shop them at the Right to Fashion Sale in Myntra now at fabulous prices.
You can now raise your fashion bar by going with the fashionable floral printed skirts that will serve both in casual wear and formal events. Be it the flowy silhouette or the sharp slits, Myntra offers a niche collection to suit every mood. As the Myntra Right Fashion sale is live as of 31st July, 2025, it is the best moment to shop for fashion that has both comfort and elegance. From the bright prints to light fabrics, these skirts are developed to draw attention and not to sacrifice comfort.
Video Courtesy: Myntra
1. Berrylush Black Beige Floral Printed High Rise Side Slit A-line Maxi Skirt
Image Source- Myntra.com
The skirt featured on the Berrylush brings in elegance and functionality. The design is black-beige with a flowery pattern that makes the outfits stylish, and the high-rise waist makes them comfortable.
Key Features:
- A high-rise waistband provides a flattering fit.
- Side slit for mobility and style
- Elegant black and beige floral print
- A-line shape for easy flow
- Lightweight and breathable polyester fabric
- The slit may feel too high for some wearers.
2. STREET 9 Women Green Printed Maxi Flared Skirt
Image Source- Myntra.com
The colorful addition to your collection of maxi skirts, the green maxi skirt this STREET 9 is a perfect pick on such a festive day or a casual one. The flared hem is both airy and feminine..
Key Features:
- Flared design with volume and flair
- Bright green floral print
- Drawstring waist for adjustable fit
- Soft polyester fabric suitable for long hours
- Ankle-length coverage for a modest look
- Color might slightly differ from the pictures.
3. Glitchez Floral Print Scalloped Hem A-Line Skirt
Image Source- Myntra.com
Give it a fabulous flair with this scalloped hem A-line skirt by Glitchez. The floral pattern provides freshness, whereas the scalloped hem also adds charm to the design, making it unique.
Key Features:
- Scalloped hemline for playful details
- A-line silhouette for relaxed fit
- Soft cotton fabric
- Subtle floral design for elegance
- Elastic waistband for comfort
- Ideal for casual or semi-formal outings
- Might need lining if worn under strong lighting.
4. DressBerry Enchanted Elegance Floral Print Side Slit A-Line Skirt
Image Source- Myntra.com
A fabulously flirty skirt with a side slit, this A-line skirt by DressBerry is embellished with a contemporary print. It will suit laid-back weekends or outfits on vacation.
Key Features:
- Stylish floral print with a soft palette
- Comfortable slit for mobility
- A-line cut for a flattering drape
- Lightweight polyester fabric, perfect for summer
- Easy to pair with crop tops or tees
- May wrinkle easily if not ironed properly.
These skirts are flowery garments that are never out of fashion since they maintain a balance of grace and casualness. It can be either the daring slit of the high-slit by Berrylush or the gentle flare of the skirt by STREET 9, you have something to suit your taste. The skirts are versatile in terms of travelling, brunch, or parties. Moreover, being breathable with cool prints, they can be called a wardrobe staple. You do not want to miss the Myntra Right to Fashion Sale, which will kick off on 31st July, 2025, where fashion and affordability are bound together. Whether it is a favorite look, grab it today and make it proud. Trends, comfort, and fabulous offers, all that you want is in a click away.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
