Follow The Trend: Amazing Ties To Style Your Fit
Styling a tie involves balancing color, pattern, and texture to elevate a man's outfit. Key considerations include matching tie color to shirt and suit, contrasting tie pattern to shirt and suit and coordinating tie texture to outfit's overall feel.
Ties are, perhaps, a century old in men's formal wear, but they serve as a mere ornament that accompanies the suit and shirt. Generally made of silk, cotton, or wool, a tie can be found in different styles, patterns, and colors in accordance with individual tastes and occasions. Be it traditional stripes and dots or modern designs and novelty prints, a tie adds a personal touch to any man's outfit. Styling a tie elevates the overall appearance, adds personality to the outfit and completes the overall look.
Image Source: myntra.com
This is one of the best known home decor and furniture establishments that provide elegant pieces full of style and comfort. Founded in 2012, it strives to create quality unique and functional items that will enhance the living space. Focusing on innovative designs, quality materials, and uncompromising customer service, Peluche has evolved to become one of the most trusted names in home decor.
Key Features
- Microfiber
- Dry Clean
- HAND-MADE product
- Vibrant purple color adds style to any outfit
- Made by highly Experienced Craftsmen
- fine detailing in the product.
- Avoid wringing or twisting
- Perfect for formal and semi-formal occasions
- Easy to clean and maintain
- Unisex design suitable for both men and women
Image Source: myntra.com
H&M is a Swedish multinational clothing-retail company founded by Erling Persson in 1947. Known for being on-trend, affordable, and sustainable, H&M caters to men and women, as well as teenagers and children
Key Features
- 100% Polyester
- Hand wash
- Width at the bottom 7 cm
- High-quality material
- Suitable for formal and semi-formal occasions
- Easy to maintain
Cazzano Men Floral Printed Open Tip Ties
Image Source: myntra.com
Cazzano is an established name brand in men's fashion accessories that is truly famous for the great style of ties, pocket squares, and cufflinks at affordable rates. Set up in 2010, Cazzano aims at providing high-class and fashionable accessories to improve and enhance men's formal wardrobe. Innovative designs, premium materials, and good services catapult Cazzano as a premium brand in the male wear market.
Key Features
- Microfiber
- Dry Clean
- Increase Your Dressing Style
- Match To Personality
- Look: Elegant,Fashionable,Dashing
- tie is made from high-quality materials
- Affordable Price
- Floral Print: Adds a touch of elegance to any formal outfit
- perfect for special occasions or everyday wear
Image Source: myntra.com
Peter England is the Indian clothing brand launched in India in the year 1997 by the house of Madura Fashion & Lifestyle-a brand hailing from 1889 in England. Primarily targeting formal and casual wear for men, with accessories on an admixture of quality, affordability, and fashion, Peter England currently boasts a count of over 700 stores across India and has earned an online presence.
Key Features
- 100% Polyester
- Vibrant Red Color: Adds a pop of color to any formal outfit
- Solid Design: Simple yet sophisticated
- High-Quality Materials: Ensures durability and comfort
- Formal Occasions: Perfect for weddings, job interviews, and other special events
- Stylish and elegant accessory
Allen Solly Men Woven Design Broad Formal Ties
Image Source: myntra.com
Allen Solly is one of India's most famous cloth houses, launched in England in 1744 and brought to India by Madura Fashion & Lifestyle in 1993. It is a high-quality, fashionable, and affordable clothing brand for men, women, and kids in formal wear, casual wear, and accessories. Once it came with the idea of "Friday Dressing" and revolutionized the entire Indian corporate fashion scene, which has, for many years, dressed formally but more graciously.
Key Features
- 100% Polyester
- Machine Wash
- Pair with a crisp white shirt and dark trousers for a classic look
- Team with a suit and pocket square for a stylish ensemble
- Perfect for formal events, job interviews, and corporate meetings
- Dry clean only
- Avoid wringing or twisting
- Iron at low temperature
Conclusion: Ties are one of the mostly important accessories a man can use in formal dresses. This will denote authority, and many men will be induced to choose their styles depending on the type of tie they are wearing.
Disclaimer: The above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.
