Fresh Summer Looks: Explore Checked Dresses in Myntra’s Pay Day Sale

Warm weather is the perfect time to wear light and stylish summer dresses, and checked prints bring a fresh, playful charm to your look. Whether you’re heading to brunch or a weekend outing, these dresses add comfort and color to your day. From drop-waist mini dresses to one-shoulder fit-and-flares, these four checked styles from Myntra combine easy-breezy vibes with effortless fashion. They’re great for staying cool while looking chic. Ready to find your perfect summer dress? These picks are sure to impress!

DressBerry Checked Drop-Waist Mini Dress

Image source - Myntra.com



This playful checked mini dress features a relaxed drop waist with soft gathers for a flattering fit. Made from lightweight fabric, it’s perfect for warm, sunny days. The casual style and fun print make it ideal for weekend outings, beach trips, or brunch. An easy summer essential for a cool, carefree look.

Key Features

Checked pattern in summery tones

Drop-waist for easy movement

Mini length keeps it light

Soft, breathable material

Relaxed fit may be loose for petite frames.

StyleCast Blue & White Checked One-Shoulder Dress

Image source - Myntra.com



This stylish one-shoulder dress adds a modern edge to timeless blue-and-white checks. Its asymmetrical design pairs with a soft fit-and-flare silhouette for comfort and easy movement. Perfect for daytime outings or casual gatherings, it blends bold style with summer-ready charm—making it a standout piece for your warm-weather wardrobe.

Key Features

One-shoulder neckline for standout appeal

Flared silhouette adds flow

Crisp cotton blend perfect for summer

Blue and white checks feel fresh

One-shoulder fit may need periodic adjustment.

StyleCast x Revolte Checked Fit & Flare Midi Dress

Image source - Myntra.com



This elegant midi dress features a classic fit-and-flare design with a flattering fitted bodice and flowy skirt. The timeless checked print adds charm, making it perfect for brunch, casual office days, or summer events. Light, comfortable, and stylish—it’s a versatile piece that brings effortless grace to your warm-weather wardrobe.

Key Features

Tailored bodice gives flattering shape

Flared midi skirt offers grace and comfort

Breathable fabric keeps summer heat at bay

Classic checked pattern is versatile

Bodice may feel snug for fuller busts.

Glitchez Checked Textured Sheath Mini Dress

Image source - Myntra.com



Chic and polished, this sheath mini dress is crafted from subtly textured checked fabric for a refined look. Its sleek, structured silhouette flatters effortlessly while keeping you cool in warm weather. Ideal for evening outings or casual daytime plans, it brings confidence and style to every sunny-day moment with ease.

Key Features

Textured fabric adds visual interest

Sheath cut gives clean, modern silhouette

Mini length keeps it light

Neutral checks work with most accessories

Body-hugging fit may need careful sizing.

These four checked summer dresses from Myntra offer the perfect blend of comfort, style, and sunshine-ready charm. Whether you lean toward playful drop-waist minis, bold one-shoulder cuts, classic fit-and-flares, or sleek sheath silhouettes, there’s a dress to match your summer mood. Each piece uses breathable fabrics and flattering designs, ensuring you stay cool and stylish. Pair them with sandals, sneakers, or wedges, add minimal accessories, and you're set for sunny brunches, casual days, or evening outings. Dive into summer with confidence and flair—your next favorite dress awaits on Myntra.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.