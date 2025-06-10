From Classic to Trendy: Men’s Jeans Now on Myntra EORS

If you feel it’s time to update your jeans, this End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 12th June is when you can get the trendiest and most comfortable jeans. This collection has a perfect choice for you, whether you prefer tight jeans or something with more room. Our collection has been drawn from items at Kotty, Urbano Fashion, Bene Kleed, and Angerhood that mix comfort, great quality, and an urban look, giving you more for less.

These Kotty stretch jeans with a low-rise are perfect for anyone who likes a contemporary appearance. A classic style is given by the rich blue, and there is plenty of freedom in movement because of the stretch material. You can easily wear this shoe for daily errands as well as when going out casually, as it’s comfortable and still has some sharp style.

Key Features:

Stretchable fabric for flexible movement

Sleek low-rise design

Slim-fit silhouette

Durable stitch quality

Machine washable and easy to maintain

Might not suit men who prefer high-rise waist styles

Urbano Fashion’s washed blue jeans are perfect for those who want to adopt the loose-fit fashion trend. Because they are made from thick denim, these shorts are fun for lazy days. To create a cool street outfit, put your loose pants with sneakers and oversized tops.

Key Features

Loose fit for relaxed comfort

Washed finish with raw edges

Made from 100% cotton

Classic five-pocket design

Ideal for casual daily wear

Non-stretchable fabric may feel stiff for some users

Make comfort your style with the mid-rise baggy cotton jeans from Bene Kleed. Light blue gives a clean look, and the cotton lets the fabric float and move with you all day. They are great for anyone who wants a comfortable, big fit and also quality design.

Key Features:

Baggy fit for freedom of movement

Soft cotton material

Mid-rise for natural fit

Functional pockets

Modern faded color looks

Not ideal for formal or smart-casual occasions

If you’re searching for chic jeans with space but stretch, Angerhood’s black jeans give a roomy appearance and are made from stretchable fabric.

Key Features:

Stretchable denim for ease

Trendy baggy fit

Versatile black tone

Mid-rise waistband

Designed for all-day wear

Fit may feel oversized if not paired with fitted tops

No matter if you enjoy stretch, loose-fit fashion, or regular rigid style, these jeans have a style for you. Kotty’s slim, low-rise jeans are different from Angerhood’s bold baggy style, each giving your outfit a special look. Since the Myntra End of Reason Sale covers 31st May to 12th June, this is a great chance to buy fun new clothes and save a lot. Opt for clothes that match the way you live and own your outfits with self-assurance. Time is running out to get the coolest styles at great prices.

