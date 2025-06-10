From Classic to Trendy: Men’s Jeans Now on Myntra EORS
Here are the 4 top jeans for men to help you freshen your street style. No matter if you’re wearing baggy or something stretchable, join the Myntra sale for great offers. Be smart when you shop today.
If you feel it’s time to update your jeans, this End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 12th June is when you can get the trendiest and most comfortable jeans. This collection has a perfect choice for you, whether you prefer tight jeans or something with more room. Our collection has been drawn from items at Kotty, Urbano Fashion, Bene Kleed, and Angerhood that mix comfort, great quality, and an urban look, giving you more for less.
Kotty Men Low Rise Stretchable Jeans – Blue
These Kotty stretch jeans with a low-rise are perfect for anyone who likes a contemporary appearance. A classic style is given by the rich blue, and there is plenty of freedom in movement because of the stretch material. You can easily wear this shoe for daily errands as well as when going out casually, as it’s comfortable and still has some sharp style.
Key Features:
- Stretchable fabric for flexible movement
- Sleek low-rise design
- Slim-fit silhouette
- Durable stitch quality
- Machine washable and easy to maintain
- Might not suit men who prefer high-rise waist styles
Urbano Fashion Men Loose Fit Washed Non-Stretchable Jeans – Blue
Urbano Fashion’s washed blue jeans are perfect for those who want to adopt the loose-fit fashion trend. Because they are made from thick denim, these shorts are fun for lazy days. To create a cool street outfit, put your loose pants with sneakers and oversized tops.
Key Features
- Loose fit for relaxed comfort
- Washed finish with raw edges
- Made from 100% cotton
- Classic five-pocket design
- Ideal for casual daily wear
- Non-stretchable fabric may feel stiff for some users
Bene Kleed Men Mid Rise Baggy Fit Cotton Jeans – Light Blue
Make comfort your style with the mid-rise baggy cotton jeans from Bene Kleed. Light blue gives a clean look, and the cotton lets the fabric float and move with you all day. They are great for anyone who wants a comfortable, big fit and also quality design.
Key Features:
- Baggy fit for freedom of movement
- Soft cotton material
- Mid-rise for natural fit
- Functional pockets
- Modern faded color looks
- Not ideal for formal or smart-casual occasions
Angerhood Men Mid Rise Stretchable Baggy Jeans – Black
If you’re searching for chic jeans with space but stretch, Angerhood’s black jeans give a roomy appearance and are made from stretchable fabric.
Key Features:
- Stretchable denim for ease
- Trendy baggy fit
- Versatile black tone
- Mid-rise waistband
- Designed for all-day wear
- Fit may feel oversized if not paired with fitted tops
No matter if you enjoy stretch, loose-fit fashion, or regular rigid style, these jeans have a style for you. Kotty’s slim, low-rise jeans are different from Angerhood’s bold baggy style, each giving your outfit a special look. Since the Myntra End of Reason Sale covers 31st May to 12th June, this is a great chance to buy fun new clothes and save a lot. Opt for clothes that match the way you live and own your outfits with self-assurance. Time is running out to get the coolest styles at great prices.
