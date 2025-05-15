From Florals to Mirrors: The Ultimate Saree Style Guide for 2025
Discover how to style four beautiful sarees—from floral embellishments to mirror work and beads—that celebrate modern ethnic fashion. Flaunt grace, texture, and color effortlessly with this saree styling guide.
Want to upgrade your traditional outfits with eye-catching sarees that mix old and new styles? These four beautiful sarees—only on Myntra—show top skill, classic beauty, and modern looks for any event. Whether you like loud decorations or quiet shine, these sarees are sure to get attention. Here’s your ultimate saree style guide featuring Tikhi Imli, FABMORA, Koskii, and Mitera to help you drape yourself in style and confidence.
Tikhi Imli: Embellished Floral Saree
Image Source: Myntra.com
This Tikhi Imli saree takes inspiration from blooming gardens, featuring delicate floral embellishments that add texture and elegance. Pair it with a pearl-decked top and a neat bun for wedding events or daytime gatherings. Add long earrings and bracelets for a refined traditional style. It’s perfect for women who love delicate charm with a touch of shine.
Key Features:
- Intricate floral embellishments
- Lightweight, drapable fabric
- Elegant and timeless for festive occasions
- Easy to accessorize with statement jewelry
- Embellishments can snag if not handled gently.
FABMORA: Mirror Work Solid Saree with Blouse Piece
Image Source: Myntra.com
A plain saree shines bright with FABMORA's detailed mirror work that shows class and edge. Great for music dances and fancy parties, wear this saree with a shiny blouse, dark eye makeup, and high heels. The mix of simple color and bright mirrors gives you a strong, confident feel with little work.
Key Features:
- All-over mirror work design
- Comes with a matching blouse piece
- Bold, striking look for evenings
- Great drape and contemporary finish
- Mirrors may feel slightly heavy for long hours of wear.
Koskii: Beads and Stones Zari Saree
Image Source: Myntra.com
Koskii’s beads and stones saree is a regal pick. Zari work entwined with stone detailing gives it a luxurious finish, perfect for receptions and formal events. Pair with a golden blouse, dramatic eye makeup, and a sleek clutch to complete the majestic appeal. Let the saree do the talking while you shine with understated accessories.
Key Features:
- Premium zari and bead detailing
- Rich finish suitable for grand occasions
- Lightweight and manageable fabric
- Sophisticated regal palette
- Zari detailing may require delicate handwashing or dry cleaning.
Mitera: Blue & Blue Tie and Dye Beads and Stones Saree
Image Source: Myntra.com
A modern twist on ethnic flair, Mitera’s dual-tone blue saree features beads and stones on a dreamy tie-and-dye canvas. It’s the perfect fusion of playful and elegant. Style it with silver oxidized jewelry and a messy braid for mehendi or outdoor gatherings. The subtle sparkle adds dimension while the blue tones suit every skin tone.
Key Features:
- Dual-shade tie-and-dye effect
- Beads and stone embellishments
- Breathable fabric is ideal for day events
- Modern fusion design
- May require an underskirt to maintain structure due to lightweight fabric.
In a world where fashion evolves with every season, sarees remain eternal. These four sarees—from Tikhi Imli’s delicate florals to FABMORA’s dazzling mirrors, Koskii’s luxurious zari, and Mitera’s artsy blue blend—offer a modern take on timeless beauty. With the right look, every saree turns into a bold statement about yourself. Whether you're attending a wedding, festival, or evening party, these outfits allow you to respect tradition while also shining in style.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
