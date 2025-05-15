From Florals to Mirrors: The Ultimate Saree Style Guide for 2025

Want to upgrade your traditional outfits with eye-catching sarees that mix old and new styles? These four beautiful sarees—only on Myntra—show top skill, classic beauty, and modern looks for any event. Whether you like loud decorations or quiet shine, these sarees are sure to get attention. Here’s your ultimate saree style guide featuring Tikhi Imli, FABMORA, Koskii, and Mitera to help you drape yourself in style and confidence.

This Tikhi Imli saree takes inspiration from blooming gardens, featuring delicate floral embellishments that add texture and elegance. Pair it with a pearl-decked top and a neat bun for wedding events or daytime gatherings. Add long earrings and bracelets for a refined traditional style. It’s perfect for women who love delicate charm with a touch of shine.

Key Features:

Intricate floral embellishments

Lightweight, drapable fabric

Elegant and timeless for festive occasions

Easy to accessorize with statement jewelry

Embellishments can snag if not handled gently.

A plain saree shines bright with FABMORA's detailed mirror work that shows class and edge. Great for music dances and fancy parties, wear this saree with a shiny blouse, dark eye makeup, and high heels. The mix of simple color and bright mirrors gives you a strong, confident feel with little work.

Key Features:

All-over mirror work design

Comes with a matching blouse piece

Bold, striking look for evenings

Great drape and contemporary finish

Mirrors may feel slightly heavy for long hours of wear.

Koskii’s beads and stones saree is a regal pick. Zari work entwined with stone detailing gives it a luxurious finish, perfect for receptions and formal events. Pair with a golden blouse, dramatic eye makeup, and a sleek clutch to complete the majestic appeal. Let the saree do the talking while you shine with understated accessories.

Key Features:

Premium zari and bead detailing

Rich finish suitable for grand occasions

Lightweight and manageable fabric

Sophisticated regal palette

Zari detailing may require delicate handwashing or dry cleaning.

A modern twist on ethnic flair, Mitera’s dual-tone blue saree features beads and stones on a dreamy tie-and-dye canvas. It’s the perfect fusion of playful and elegant. Style it with silver oxidized jewelry and a messy braid for mehendi or outdoor gatherings. The subtle sparkle adds dimension while the blue tones suit every skin tone.

Key Features:

Dual-shade tie-and-dye effect

Beads and stone embellishments

Breathable fabric is ideal for day events

Modern fusion design

May require an underskirt to maintain structure due to lightweight fabric.

In a world where fashion evolves with every season, sarees remain eternal. These four sarees—from Tikhi Imli’s delicate florals to FABMORA’s dazzling mirrors, Koskii’s luxurious zari, and Mitera’s artsy blue blend—offer a modern take on timeless beauty. With the right look, every saree turns into a bold statement about yourself. Whether you're attending a wedding, festival, or evening party, these outfits allow you to respect tradition while also shining in style.

