From Mehndi to Reception: Maxi Dresses Every Bridesmaid Needs

Do you have your best friend’s wedding coming up soon? It is time to dress your best! A maxi dress is the ideal mix of classy style and comfort, will be perfect if you are celebrating for long hours. Whether you are dancing the night away or taking wedding party selfies, the cutest ethnic maxi dress will be your best friend. From embroidered silk dresses with a dupatta to printed cotton jackets with a maxi, we have curated the best designs for every mood possible. Let’s dive right into the most eye-catching ethnic maxi dresses that will give you amazing outfit options for any wedding.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Juniper maxi dress effortlessly combines comfort and style. The simple cotton fabric allows for breathability, while the fun printed design adds a festive feeling to it. Additionally, this dress comes with a matching jacket, outfit that allows for transitions between ceremonies and casual celebrations. The Juniper maxi dress is perfect for a daytime-style mehndi or haldi event mixed with some traditional aspects.

Key Features:

Pure cotton: Soft and breezy.

Comes with jacket.

Fabulous printed design.

Easy to carry.

Simple design not for a more glamorous event.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Turn heads wherever you go in this Libas silk maxi dress at any wedding event. The embroidery and sequins add a finish touch, while the A-line cut flatters every body type. Wearing it with the matching dupatta makes it fabulous for the evening function or for a cocktail night. This dress has charm and festivity in every stitch.

Key Features:

Soft silky finish.

Comes with dupatta.

For every evening weddings.

Versatile styling.

May need delicate care and dry cleaning when made of silk.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

If you enjoy classic ethnic detailing, then the Fusionic Gota Patti maxi dress is the one for you. This georgette fabric drapes beautifully and the gota work provides the richness of ethnic detailing. The matching dupatta, making this a great option for any sangeet or engagement party, with all the elements of style and Bollywood feel.

Key Features:

Traditional Gota Patti embroidery.

Lightweight georgette fabric.

Comes with matching dupatta.

Ideal for evening celebrations.

Heavy embellishments may fall out if not handled with care.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Chansi Floral Maxi Gown can be your favorite. It is a flowy georgette, with flared sleeves, it's a dreamy option you can rely on it drapes so well. The floral prints make it an ideal option for any small wedding from dinner to dance at your best friend's wedding. It is playful, pretty, and comfortable while maintaining a stylish appearance like no other.

Key Features:

Flowy georgette fabric.

Beautiful floral print.

Easy to wear and style.

Great for casual to semi-formal wedding events.

Does not go for a very formal event.

Finding the perfect outfit for your friend’s wedding doesn't have to be stressful especially with so many beautiful ethnic maxi dresses available. From the chic and breathable Juniper cotton dress to the luxurious silk Libas gown, and the heavily embellished Fusionic design to the dreamy Chansi floral piece, there's something here for every wedding vibe. Whether it’s a morning haldi, afternoon mehndi, or evening pheras, these maxi dresses promise comfort, elegance, and style. Slip into one, add your favorite earrings, and step out with confidence because weddings are meant to be celebrated in style!

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.