From Street Style to Smart Casuals—Upgrade Your Wardrobe Now with Myntra EORS!

Step into the world of fashion mania, where fashion meets unbeatable value. From March 31st to June 12th, refresh your wardrobe between 8 PM to 12 AM with premium picks from Jack & Jones, Levi’s, Calvin Klein, and more. Think straight-fit jeans with modern fades, crisp cotton shirts, urban pullovers, and standout logo tees all designed with classic style that offers comfort. Whether you're dressing up for a semi-formal event or keeping it casual. Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein styles are now available at a minimum of 60% off across all locations with Myntra End of Reason Sale.

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

Elevate your everyday style with the Jack & Jones Men’s Straight Fit High-Rise Light Fade Jeans.a modern design made for comfort and also appealing for men looking for classic design.this jeans is made straight fit for classic design and high rise light fade gives a touch of modern trendy design.making it suitable for both casual and semi formal occasions. ideal for anyone who wants versatile style without compromising on fit or function.

Key features

Crafted from durable, premium-quality cotton, these jeans offer all-day comfort and long-lasting wear

A basic jeans that comes with 5 pockets for extra comfort and space for all your daily essentials

An easy to maintain and easy machine wash jeans, for all your everyday fits.

Non stretchable jeans, may feel comfortable to people seeking stretchability

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

Enhance your casual wardrobe with the Calvin Klein Jeans Brand Logo Printed Long Sleeves Wool Pullover Sweater.The standout feature is its bold all-over logo print, showcasing the iconic Calvin Klein branding in a contemporary graphic design. Whether paired with jeans or chinos, this sweater adds a modern edge to any outfit.

Key features

Made with wool blend this sweater offers both warmth and breathability, making it perfect for layering during cooler months

Long sleeves with classic crewneck, a perfect pullover that gives comfort with style

Eye catching luxurious designer look perfect for both formal and semi formal occasions

Require gentle hand wash to maintain its high quality for a longer period of time

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

Elevate your casualwear with Levi's Slim Fit Pure Cotton Casual Shirt, offering a timeless design. Designed for modern men who appreciate clean look and breathable comfort, this offers both style and functionality. Its slim fit ensures a flattering silhouette, perfect for pairing with jeans, chinos, or layered under jackets.

Key features

Made from 100% pure cotton making it lightweight, breathable and comfortable for everyday wear

Perfect for all your semi formal occasions and formal, when styled it a blazer it effortlessly elevates its look and and perfect for your main events

Comes with a crisp collar which looks neat, making it a classy shirt effortlessly and a tailored look making it comfortable without feeling too tight

Made from cotton makes it easy to wrinkle, needs frequent ironing for a more crisp look

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

A casual slim tee that offers both comfort with style. A solid look tee with brand logo makes it a high end tee seamlessly Crafted from 100% pure cotton, this slim-fit tee offers both comfort and style. Its round neck and short sleeves make it a versatile choice for various occasions. The bold typography print adds a contemporary touch, ensuring you stand out effortlessly.

Key features

Made with 100% cotton, gives comfort with style for all your casual everyday looks, indoors or outdoors

A classic design with crowneck, perfect for your casual looks without looking for too much

Easy to watch tee that require less maintenance

The typography print may fade overtime with frequent washes

This Myntra End of Reason Sale, buy all your luxurious, everyday-ready staples from brands like Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger at guaranteed lowest prices. From bold logo prints to classic tailoring, explore premium quality material that offers great comfort with breathable and lightweight fabric — now at unmissable discounts. So whether it’s your next favorite tee or a high-rise denim essential, act fast. From 8 PM to 12 AM, the best of branded fashion is just a click away. These aren't just clothes — they’re statement pieces. Don't wait. Don't scroll past. Shop before it ends June 12.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article