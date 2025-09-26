From Streetwear to Smart Casual: Men’s Jeans You Need Now
Check out 4 trendy yet affordable men's jeans under 600. From skinny jeans to loose fit jeans, you'll find style and comfort in each pair and exhibit the best Gen Z look. Affordable streetwear made easy.
Trends from Gen Z are on the streets quite literally talking about affordable fashion. We have curated 4 of the best jeans for men under 600 that have quality, comfort, and style. Whether you like skinny fit jeans, or loose and retro, the jeans we found from Highlander, Glitchez, SZN will certainly fit your budget and provide solid style and fit. Let denim speak without hurting your wallet.
1.The Indian Garage Co Slim Fit Mid-Rise
Image Source- Myntra.com
These are slim‑fit, mid‑rise jeans in a clean, dark navy blue from The Indian Garage Co. They aim for a minimalist style without fades or heavy washes good for both casual and semi‑smart occasions.
- Versatile Colour & Look:The navy blue clean look makes them easy to pair
- Slim Fit with Mid‑Rise:The slim cut keeps it modern / tailored, while the mid‑rise waist gives a balance between comfort and style.
- Lightweight Fabric:Lighter cotton jeans more breathable and comfy.
- Simple, Clean Look:Those who want plain denim that’s easy to pair with different shirts
- The colour may fade or lose richness after washing.
2. Highlander Men Black Skinny Fit
Image Source- Myntra.com
These Highlander black skinny jeans are designed for men. With a mid-rise fit and no distressing, they serve well for casual or semi-formal occasions. Wear it with a white tee or a slim-fit shirt for a modern minimal style.
Key Features:
- Sleek & Stylish Look:Black design gives a sharp design that works for both casual and semi-formal outfits.
- Comfortable Fit:Made from a soft cotton these jeans offer comfort.
- Versatile Pairing:Black jeans go with everything.
- Budget-Friendly:Offers a premium look and feel at a price making it great value for money
- Not for Loose Fit Lovers:The skinny fit might feel good to those who prefer a relaxed one.
3. Glitchez Men Loose Fit Jeans
Image Source- Myntra.com
Comfort merges with streetwear in these Glitchez Loose Fit Jeans. Designed for ease of movement and making a statement .Whether you are just hanging out and having fun with no mandatory plans .These jeans are perfect for guys who value comfort with an effortful cool edge.
Key Features:
- Loose, relaxed fit.
- Street style.
- Durable main fabric.
- Comfort:With a relaxed fit these jeans offer maximum comfort great for all-day wear
- Can be too formal or baggy for formal office wear.
4. SZN Men Classic Regular Fit Mid-Rise
Image Source- Myntra.com
These SZN regular fit jeans are a classic comfort suit. With their mid-rise fit and stretchable fabric, you can wear these jeans all day long. From college to casual Fridays, these jeans are the best reliable and versatile jean for a man.
Key Features:
- Comfortable regular fit
- Stretchable and breathable fabric
- Versatile styling
- Good everyday wear
- May feel too plain for those who prefer bold, fashion-forward
The top 4 mens jeans under 600 prove that shopping on a budget does not mean boring outfits. We have Glitchez’s loose streetwear vibes, and outfits for every kind of style. Whether it's for college, being with friends, or chilling everyday jeans .Upgrade your closet. Because great style is priceless, but your jeans don't have to be.
