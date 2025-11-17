Fwd Haulidays Fest Sale: Chic Shrugs to Elevate Your Holiday Look Effortlessly

The trendy FWD haulidays fest sale is here full of cozy gatherings, endless outings, and stylish comfort! There is no perfect way to combine elegance and warmth in one beautiful piece than with a simple shrug. Whether you prefer a sleek black longline heat-friendly design or a lighter cotton layer for breezy summer evenings.Here are four beautiful shrugs you can enjoy and redefine casual chic, from Sassafras to Rigo, each one is designed to keep you warm and stylish as the festivities begin!

The Sassafras Black Ribbed Longline Shrug is a classic essential for layering. It has ribbed detailing for elevated sophistication and an open-front style for easy comfort. Additionally, it pairs perfectly with jeans, dresses, and workwear, making it your go-to layering piece for the holiday season. Cozy, classy and endlessly versatile!

Key Features:

Classic black color.

Longline style and flattering fit.

Lightweight and comfortable.

Open-front style for easy layering.

Can feel warm during daytime wear in hot weather.

The Kryptic Cotton Shrug is easygoing for everyday style and comfort! Made from breathable cotton fabric, it will keep you feeling good through your holiday Fwd celebrations. The open-front style is a piece you can throw on over a tee or tank top and is perfect for brunch with friends or shopping!

Key features:

Heavy weight cotton for comfort.

Lightweight and breathable

Versatile styling.

Great for casual and semi-casual looks.

Can wrinkle easily due to cotton fabric softness.

The Sera Lightweight Long Sleeves Shrug is perfect for the modern woman who enjoys sleek layering. Its smooth and soft fabric and elegant drape, make it a fabulous choice for festive occasions, work outings or travel. This shrug has long sleeves for an added layer and an open style for movement & beautiful drape, which are great for pairing with fitted tops or fitted dresses.

Key Features:

Lightweight material for easy wear.

Long sleeves for added all-over coverage.

Open -front design.

Suits work and casual wear.

The fabric may feel a little thin on cooler nights.

If you want to make a bold, but beautiful statement, the Rigo Open Front Longline Shrug is the perfect staple! With its chic, modern look, this will become a favourite for any event where you are looking to have a festive look, while achieving that minimal, modern style! Wear it either over a tank top, or a bodycon dress and the Rigo Open front will instantly elevate and add sophistication to your look.

Key Features:

Longline shape for beautiful layering.

Soft and stretchable fabric.

Can work with many outfits.

Stylish, cute, and comfortable for everyday wear.

May lose shape a little bit after multiple washes.

The FWD Haulidays fest is here, time to layer in style! Whether it’s the ribbed cuteness from Sassafras, the breezy ease of Kryptic, the elegant lightness from Sera, or the clean minimalism of Rigo, each different shrug brings a delightful twist to your festive outfit. From cozy winter evenings to happy holiday brunches, we want you to feel comfortable and confident in our shrugs. Because this season, fashion is more than warmth it’s about wrapping yourself in effortless style, too!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.