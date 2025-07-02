Get Fit in Style: 4 Co-Ord Activewear Sets from Myntra’s Payday Party Sale

Prepare yourself for your fitness journey in style during Myntra's Payday Party Sale from 1st to 6th June. If you have been searching for the best time to update your gymwear closet, it is now. The purpose of these activewear co-ord sets for these women is support, flexibility, and fashion. Do you feel comfortable practicing yoga or a simple workout at home? These two-piece sets will provide you with a fit and stretch with a stunning look.

This DIDA tightsports bra set will be preferred by those active women who are comfortable in their sskin Drying clothing keeps you dry, and the welded construction keeps you concentrated. This set is ideal to use during heavy exercise and easy stretching sessions, as well as leaving you free and confident throughout the day.

Key Features:

Racerback sports bra with maximum support

High-waist stretch leggings

Moisture-wicking and breathable

Good for everyday wear

Good for the gym and running errands

Limited sizes may not be ideal for all body types.

Get ready to hit fashion and fitness with this stylish co-ord set from Anushil. The outfit features a high-neck crop top and trendy leggings that can instantly give you a street-style glamour to your sportswear. Not only is the stretchy material sticking to the body without any limitations in movements, but pilates, dancing, or brunching with friends are perfect.

Key Features:

The high-neck crop top is fashionable.

Silky leggings, air-permeable, soft-touch material

Active, casual, Sporty-chic appearance

It is unhealthy to wear during over-sweat exercises due to increased friction.

Comfortable, active, and everyday wear-friendly fit

It is a performance set of co-ord clothing made by Hrithik Roshan featuring HRX home (a durable co-ord set). The round-neck sleeveless top gives ventilation, and the high-performance tights give a rigid and fitting effect, and hence are suitable wear to those gym people who do not wish to compromise in flexibility and performance.

Key Features:

Performance workout designed

Streamlined functional silhouette

Quick-drying, breathable fabric

Sleeveless for better arm mobility

Trusted HRX quality

Minimal design isn't for fashionistas.

Seamless sports co-ord set by CULT invites you to a combination of high-tech clothing and minimalist chic. Seamless construction prevents any potential irritation or chafing, ensuring that it is perfect for extended workouts. Spandexy, firm, and close-fitting—this set hugs you as you move when you lift dumbbells or run in the morning.

Key Features:

Seamless technology for zero irritation

Leggings with tummy control to the knees

Slim-fit stretch sports bra

Ideal for strength training and cardio

Sleek, contemporary appearance

Light shades look a bit transparent in strong light.

Level up your activewear with these chic and quality co-ords from DIDA, Anushil, HRX by Hrithik Roshan, and CULT—pick them up at Myntra's Payday Party Sale (1st to 6th June). No matter how you like to lounge, stretch, or muscle your way through workout hours, these sets find a perfect balance between style and function to offer you comfort and confidence. Lightweight, flattering, and constructed for movement, every set is made to keep up with your busy daily routine. Shop now—don't wait—and update your wardrobe and strut your stuff through each day looking great! Happy shopping and sweating!

