Get Men’s Kurta Pyjama Sets at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)

Give your ethnic wardrobe a festive refresh during Myntra’s End of Reason Sale, live from 31st May to 12th June. Kurta pyjama sets for men are a stylish and comfortable pick for weddings, poojas, and celebrations. From breezy cottons to embroidered silk blends, these outfits bring out traditional charm with minimal effort. Myntra’s diverse collection caters to all styles—classic or modern. It’s the perfect moment to upgrade your festive closet without burning a hole in your pocket.

A perfect fusion of elegance and regal flair, this yoke-embroidered kurta with trousers from House of Pataudi is ideal for traditional events and festive occasions. The intricate floral yoke design lends a royal charm while the subtle earthy tones make it appropriate for both day and evening functions.

Key features:

Intricately embroidered yoke for a refined traditional look

Tapered trousers offer modern structure and comfort

Soft blended fabric suited for prolonged wear

Side slits and long sleeves for graceful movement

Embroidery may require delicate washing or dry-cleaning

Celebrate cultural roots in style with this mandarin-collar floral printed kurta and trousers set from Anouk. Its breezy fit and eye-catching motifs make it an excellent option for day events, family functions, or casual celebrations with a traditional theme.

Key features:

Vibrant floral print offers festive and youthful appeal

Mandarin collar adds a sharp, clean neckline

Lightweight fabric ensures comfort in warm weather

Includes straight-fit trousers for a modern silhouette

Bold prints might need styling care to avoid over-accessorizing

Simple yet striking, this brown cotton kurta with pyjamas from See Designs is a go-to for men who prefer understated elegance. Crafted from breathable pure cotton, it's perfect for spiritual ceremonies, relaxed festive dinners, or minimalist traditional dressing.

Key features:

Pure cotton build provides natural breathability and softness

Warm brown color complements various skin tones

Regular fit keeps it classic and versatile

Comes with a comfortable white pyjama for balance

May need ironing to maintain crisp appearance

Designed for grand festivities, this ethnic motif foil printed kurta with churidar from SOJANYA adds a sparkle to your wardrobe. Featuring gold-toned foil work and a structured silhouette, it brings an elevated ethnic style perfect for receptions, sangeets, or night-time rituals.

Key features:

Ethnic foil motifs provide a festive shimmer and elegance

Includes churidar for a traditionally tapered lower silhouette

Regular fit and side slits offer ease of movement

Fabric retains shine, ideal for evening events

Foil print may fade with excessive machine washing

Don’t miss the chance to elevate your ethnic look during Myntra’s End of Reason Sale, from 31st May to 12th June. Whether you want a subtle everyday look or a regal ensemble for occasions, Myntra’s kurta pyjama sets for men have something for every need. With comfortable fits, elegant patterns, and discounted prices, this is the ideal time to stock up on ethnicwear that reflects both tradition and trend. Make your festive season fashion-forward and effortless.

