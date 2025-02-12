The Myntra Fashion Carnival has made its return, running from February 6th to 12th, giving fabulous discounts on the trendiest and comfiest men's wear. If you plan to welcome some new attire into your closet, this is the time! Whether it is about sports, chilling, or casual outings, we bring forth a collection of the best men's shorts that truly stand out when it comes to style, comfort, and functionality. Here, we are presenting four top-rated men's shorts that you must lay your hands on during this sale. Let us take a sneak peek at these fab options along with their features as well as reasons that support their getting into your collection.

1. HRX by Hrithik Roshan Men Running Sports Shorts With Reflective Detail

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Whenever you train in the streets or run late evenings, you need some shorts with a flair to carry your energy. The HRX By Hrithik Roshan Running Sports Shorts would be just the pair for you, being light and airy with moisture-wicking fabric to keep you cool and comfortable during intense workouts. Further, for the night runs, the reflective details give an added edge of safety.

Key Features:

Wicks sweat with utmost efficiency.

Offering extra visibility in low-light conditions via reflective detailing.

Elastic waistband for proper comfort and fit.

Lightweight yet high performance.

Admittedly snug fit; might want to up the size if you prefer a looser feel.

2. U.S. Polo Assn. Men Lounge Shorts

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Nothing is better than throwing on a comfy pair of lounge shorts after a long day. These U.S. Polo Assn. Men Lounge Shorts feature a design that utilizes soft, breathable fabric, making them just right for lounging at home, running errands, or even catching up with friends for brunch. Everyday design classics rarely go out of style.

Key Features:

Soft cotton fabric for all-day comfort.

Elastic waistband with drawstring for a custom fit.

Minimalistic branding for a clean and classic look.

Side pockets for added convenience.

They aren't well suited for rigorous activities, though, as they are meant more while lounging.

3. Max Men Black Solid Lounge Shorts

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Are you in search of something casually stylish? Max Men Black Solid Lounge Shorts: Comfort meets style! You won't get it wrong whether you're working from home and running quickly for a cup of coffee or just hanging around in them-they're stylish and comfy.

Key Features:

Premium cotton blend for softness and breathability.

Solid black design for a timeless look.

Elasticized waistband for a comfortable fit.

Functional pockets for carrying essentials.

Might feel a bit warm for some extreme hot weather.

4. DAMENSCH Men Mid-Rise Shorts

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

These shorts from DAMENSCH Mid-Rise are perfect if you have an eye for fashion and a concern for sustainability. The shorts are made of an eco-friendly fabric that excels in softness, durability, and an effortlessly trendy appearance. From going out to chilling in your home, these shorts excel in both worlds.

Key Features:

Sustainable fabric made that’s soft and eco-friendly.

Keeps you cool all day with breathable fabric.

Minimalist design pairs well with almost any outfit.

The stretchable waistband will fit perfectly.

Limited colors are probably not every man’s cup of tea.

With the Myntra Fashion Carnival running from 6th to 12th February, this is your chance to upgrade your wardrobe at unbeatable prices. Whether you need sports shorts, lounge shorts, or everyday casual shorts, there’s something for everyone.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.