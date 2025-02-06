Get Track-Ready: Fashion Carnival Sale Tracksuit Deals

Are you ready to enhance your athleisure wardrobe? Myntra's Fashion Carnival Sale, which runs from February 6th to 12th, is the best place for fantastic savings on women's tracksuits. Whether you're going to the gym, running errands, or simply lazing at home, choose the ideal tracksuit to suit your style and needs. Explore a diverse selection of colors, patterns, and brands, all at discounted prices. This sale has everything, from sporty and functional to stylish and trendy. Get track-ready and purchase now.

1. Rock.It Women Hooded Neck Long Sleeves Tracksuit

Image Source- Myntra.com



The Rock.It Women Hooded Neck Long Sleeves Tracksuit is a stylish and comfortable athleisure set perfect for casual outings, workouts, or lounging. Designed in a rich maroon color, this tracksuit features a hooded sweatshirt with long sleeves and a mid-rise track pant, both offering a relaxed and cozy fit.

Key Features:

Material: Made from a blend of polyester and cotton, ensuring comfort, breathability, and durability.

Sweatshirt Design: Hooded neck with long sleeves for extra warmth and style.

Track Pant Design: Mid-rise with an elasticated waistband and slip-on closure for a snug yet flexible fit.

Pockets: Two pockets in both the sweatshirt and track pants for added convenience.

No Zipper or Drawstring: The slip-on track pants lack an adjustable drawstring for a customizable fit.

2. Monte Carlo Women Mock Collar Tracksuit

Image Source- Myntra.com



The Monte Carlo Women Mock Collar Tracksuit is a stylish and comfortable sportswear set, designed for both athleisure and workout sessions. Featuring a pink printed sweatshirt with a mock collar neck and long sleeves, paired with solid mid-rise track pants, this set blends functionality with fashion.

Key Features:

Material: Made from polyester, ensuring durability, moisture-wicking properties, and comfort.

Sweatshirt Design: Printed sweatshirt with a mock collar for extra warmth and a sporty look.

Track Pant Design: Solid mid-rise pants with an elasticated waistband and drawstring closure for an adjustable fit.

Limited Stretch: This may not provide as much flexibility compared to blends with spandex.

3. HRX by Hrithik Roshan Rapid Dry Running Tracksuit

Image Source- Myntra.com



The HRX by Hrithik Roshan Rapid Dry Running Tracksuit is a high-performance activewear set designed for runners and fitness enthusiasts. Made with Rapid Dry technology, this tracksuit helps wick away sweat, keeping you cool and dry during intense workouts.

Key Features:

Material: 95% polyester and 5% elastane, ensuring flexibility.

Sweat-Wicking Technology: Rapid Dry feature helps in moisture management for a cool and dry feel.

Jacket Design: Mock collar, zip closure, and toggle hem for an adjustable fit.

Reflective Details: Enhances safety and visibility during nighttime or low-light runs.

Mock Collar: This might feel restrictive for some users who prefer open-neck styles.

4. UnaOne Round Neck Pure Cotton Tracksuit

Image Source- Myntra.com



The UnaOne Round Neck Pure Cotton Tracksuit is a comfortable and stylish casual wear set, perfect for everyday lounging, travel, or light workouts. Crafted from 100% cotton, this tracksuit ensures breathability, softness, and all-day comfort.

Key Features:

Material: 100% cotton, making it soft, breathable, and skin-friendly.

Sweatshirt Design: Round neck and long sleeves for a relaxed fit.

Track Pants Design: Mid-rise, tapered side details, and elasticated waistband with drawstring for a secure and adjustable fit.

Care: Machine washable, ensuring easy maintenance.

No Zipper on Jacket: Lacks a front zip, making it less versatile compared to zip-up tracksuits.

Upgrade your athleisure wardrobe with fashionable and functional tracksuits from Myntra's Fashion Carnival Sale, which runs from February 6th to February 12th. Whether you prefer warm cotton, moisture-wicking polyester, or fashionable styles, this deal has something for everyone at incredible prices. From rock.From hooded sweatshirts to HRX's high-performance Rapid Dry set, find the ideal blend of comfort and style. Don't pass up this opportunity to get top brands at discounted prices. Shop now and upgrade your sporting collection.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.