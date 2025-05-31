Get Trendy Coord Sets at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)

Men’s coord sets are redefining modern fashion with their matching patterns and easy-to-style appeal. Ideal for everything from vacations to brunches, these sets offer a put-together look without extra effort. From prints to neutrals, Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June) showcases a fresh range of coord sets perfect for warm-weather style. Whether you’re going bold or minimal, grab these fashion-forward picks at unbeatable discounts and level up your everyday wardrobe.

Maniac’s printed mock collar t-shirt and shorts set offers effortless casual styling with a blend of comfort and flair. The co-ord is made from soft, breathable pure cotton, perfect for summer lounging, weekend outings, or sporty daywear. Its mock collar design adds a smart edge to relaxed wear.

Key features:

Made from 100% pure cotton for cool and breathable wear

Features mock collar styling for a smart-casual look

Bold all-over print adds a touch of personality and trend

Relaxed fit ensures movement and comfort through the day

Slightly heavier cotton may feel warm in peak summer

Sangria’s men’s cotton printed co-ords bring together traditional prints and modern comfort. With a short-sleeved t-shirt and matching shorts, the set’s intricate prints make it a standout in casual ethnic or Indo-fusion wear. Its soft cotton construction supports all-day wear and ease of movement.

Key features:

Crafted from breathable cotton with artistic ethnic prints

Coordinated set with a relaxed vibe and stylish presence

Ideal for casual events, lounge looks, or festive layering

T-shirt and shorts are both machine washable and color-fast

Print motifs may fade slightly after repeated washing cycles

NOBERO’s oversized cotton co-ord set combines trendy cuts with complete comfort. With its loose fit t-shirt and matching shorts, it suits casual hangouts, staycations, or travel days. The pure cotton fabric ensures breathability while the oversized silhouette adds street-style charm.

Key features:

Oversized fit offers ultimate comfort and style fusion

Made from soft, breathable pure cotton ideal for daily wear

Solid tones allow for mix-and-match versatility with other outfits

Drop-shoulder design and roomy shorts for urban casual appeal

Boxy silhouette may overwhelm shorter frames

glitchez presents a ribbed oversized co-ord set that blends minimal style with all-day comfort. Made from a textured rib-knit fabric, the top and bottoms create a laid-back silhouette while still offering structure. Ideal for cozy lounging or casual errands, this set is your go-to for relaxed yet refined days.

Key features:

Made from stretchable ribbed fabric for a snug yet relaxed feel

Oversized fit enhances airflow and casual drape on all body types

Co-ordinated top and bottom create a cohesive, elevated look

Versatile enough for travel, work-from-home, or casual outings

Ribbed texture may retain warmth—better for mild weather

Coord sets are your shortcut to effortless style—clean, coordinated, and always on point. Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June) offers the best deals on these must-have ensembles. Choose from short sets, co-ord joggers, or printed matching pieces that suit your personality. With the latest designs available at unbeatable prices, now is the time to experiment and elevate your look. Add a few to your cart and stay trend-ready all season.

