Get Women’s Coord Sets at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)

Co-ord sets are stylish and easy-to-wear outfits that suit every occasion. Look put-together without overthinking your look with perfectly matched sets in comfy, flattering designs.
Co-ord sets bring together ease and elegance in one outfit. Whether you’re headed to brunch or a weekend getaway, these matching sets offer effortless chic. During the Myntra End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 12th June, explore co-ord sets in prints, solids, and luxe fabrics. From loungewear to glam sets, find something for every vibe. This is your chance to own trendy, put-together outfits with zero styling fuss—just throw on and go!
Rain & Rainbow Cotton Tunic Set
This printed pure cotton tunic and trousers set by Rain & Rainbow offers a graceful ethnic touch with modern comfort. The notch neck and side-slit design keep it airy and flattering, ideal for daytime gatherings or casual office wear. Soft fabric makes it wearable even during peak summers.
Key features:
- Printed notch neck tunic adds ethnic charm to your everyday look
- Pure cotton fabric ensures all-day breathability and skin friendliness
- Side slits and relaxed trousers provide freedom of movement
- Suitable for both casual outings and light festive wear
- Light colors may need careful maintenance to avoid dulling
Pink Paprika Cotton Co-ord Set
This crop top and trousers set by Pink Paprika brings a youthful yet grounded look for relaxed weekends. With a simple silhouette and pure cotton build, it’s ideal for beating the heat while staying stylish. Wear it with flats or sneakers for a minimal-chic day out.
Key features:
- Pure cotton offers excellent comfort for warmer days and casual lounging
- Crop top design adds a modern flair to a traditional silhouette
- Straight-cut trousers lend structure while keeping things breathable
- Can be worn together or styled separately for outfit variety
- Lighter shades may require nude or seamless innerwear
Berrylush Curve Shirt Palazzo Set
Berrylush Curve’s printed shirt and palazzo co-ord is crafted to offer structure and flow in one. Designed for curves, the shirt features a flattering length and a detachable belt for added waist definition. The palazzo brings volume without bulk, great for both workwear and brunch.
Key features:
- Printed shirt adds a pop of pattern while remaining easy to pair
- Belted waist allows custom shaping for more defined silhouette
- Palazzo pants provide roomy ease with structured styling
- Plus-size friendly and thoughtfully tailored for curves
- Shirt material may wrinkle if not folded or hung correctly
SASSAFRAS Schiffli Cotton Set
This embroidered cotton top and palazzo combo from SASSAFRAS leans into effortless elegance. The delicate Schiffli embroidery and square neck lend a vintage charm, while the all-cotton fabric and roomy fit make it an everyday staple. Wear it for summer errands or relaxed evenings.
Key features:
- Schiffli embroidery adds fine handcrafted detail and elevated texture
- Pure cotton fabric ensures softness and coolness for all-day wear
- Square neck frames the neckline beautifully, offering a touch of vintage
- Wide-leg palazzos balance the fitted top for overall harmony
- Embroidery may require gentle hand-washing or dry-cleaning to maintain finish
Stand out with minimal effort in stylish co-ord sets from Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June). Perfect for both casual and semi-formal occasions, co-ords ensure you’re always photo-ready. Shop from a curated collection of fashion-forward designs and coordinated looks that keep you comfy and confident. Embrace the matchy-matchy trend and redefine your wardrobe this sale season.
